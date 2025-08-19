Professional Cabaret Singer Barb Bailey Will Bring Her Unique Talent to the Newly Opened Casino for Two Nights Only on August 24, 2025 and September 7, 2025
Heartfelt stories. Big laughs. Unforgettable songs. All these will be shared by singer Barb Bailey with her audience at the all new Hollywood Casino Joliet located at 1401 Gateway Boulevard, Joliet, IL 60431.
Chicago, IL, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Barb Bailey will bring her unique talent to the newly opened casino for two nights only on August 24, 2025 and September 7, 2025 from 7 to 10 p.m. each night, “My new show is titled ‘Sinatra & Friends’ where I get to share some favorite songs in my own style,” stated Barb Bailey who is fast becoming known as "the girl who sings Sinatra"
From her humble beginnings of being the “Tally Ho Baby” found in a cardboard box in West Virginia to the present day of being a Singer, Writer, Producer and Booking Agent based in Chicago, Barb is truly blessed and offers her talent to entertain audiences with a variety of music. Barb Bailey has also created 16 different shows that she is able to perform in addition to "Sinatra & Friends" which she is looking forward to sharing at the new Hollywood Casino Joliet.
Her Executive Producer, Barry Edwards (formerly of Dick Clark Productions & WBBM/CBS Radio) is part of Barb’s professional team along with keyboard, drums and bass provided by Bobby Schiff, John Scoville & Dick Bunn. This powerhouse entertainment team will provide a magical evening of memories and music.
“Barb’s shows all consist of personal stories that set up the next songs. They are funny and heartfelt. She has a penchant for making the audience feel like they are in her living room – no matter how large the venue. They end up falling in love with her and go home feeling like they know her. They can’t wait to see her again – and we can’t wait to have her back either. Barb is a joy and very special.” -Olya Matic Dailey – Eastgate Cafe Owner/Proprietor
For more information -
Contact Barb Bailey Music
312-388-8889 or barb(dot)bailey1 at gmail dot com
and more on the Hollywood Casino Joliet website
From her humble beginnings of being the “Tally Ho Baby” found in a cardboard box in West Virginia to the present day of being a Singer, Writer, Producer and Booking Agent based in Chicago, Barb is truly blessed and offers her talent to entertain audiences with a variety of music. Barb Bailey has also created 16 different shows that she is able to perform in addition to "Sinatra & Friends" which she is looking forward to sharing at the new Hollywood Casino Joliet.
Her Executive Producer, Barry Edwards (formerly of Dick Clark Productions & WBBM/CBS Radio) is part of Barb’s professional team along with keyboard, drums and bass provided by Bobby Schiff, John Scoville & Dick Bunn. This powerhouse entertainment team will provide a magical evening of memories and music.
“Barb’s shows all consist of personal stories that set up the next songs. They are funny and heartfelt. She has a penchant for making the audience feel like they are in her living room – no matter how large the venue. They end up falling in love with her and go home feeling like they know her. They can’t wait to see her again – and we can’t wait to have her back either. Barb is a joy and very special.” -Olya Matic Dailey – Eastgate Cafe Owner/Proprietor
For more information -
Contact Barb Bailey Music
312-388-8889 or barb(dot)bailey1 at gmail dot com
and more on the Hollywood Casino Joliet website
Contact
Morton Grove Chamber of CommerceContact
Mark V. Matz
847-965-0330
www.mgcci.org
Mark V. Matz
847-965-0330
www.mgcci.org
Categories