Professional Cabaret Singer Barb Bailey Will Bring Her Unique Talent to the Newly Opened Casino for Two Nights Only on August 24, 2025 and September 7, 2025

Heartfelt stories. Big laughs. Unforgettable songs. All these will be shared by singer Barb Bailey with her audience at the all new Hollywood Casino Joliet located at 1401 Gateway Boulevard, Joliet, IL 60431.