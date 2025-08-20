JMR Infotech Launches Next-Gen Professional Services Backed by the Digital-First HireEzy Platform
Bangalore, India, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JMR Infotech, a leading global provider of digital transformation and banking technology solutions, has announced the launch of its Professional Services offering – an agile, scalable, and tech-enabled solution to help enterprises quickly bridge talent gaps and meet project goals with confidence.
At the core of this offering is HireEzy, JMR’s proprietary digital platform that reimagines the way organizations source, track, and onboard skilled professionals across domains such as core banking, digital banking, CRM, ERP, cloud, data and analytics, digital transformation (front-end, back-end, or full-stack development), tech infrastructure services, risk and compliance, and beyond.
“Today’s businesses need talent that’s fast, reliable, and aligned to outcomes. With our Professional Services powered by the HireEzy platform, we’re empowering organizations to scale their teams without the typical delays and uncertainty,” said Jayafar Moidu, Founder & CEO, JMR Infotech.
Key features of JMR’s Professional Services include:
Fast fulfilment – Clients can log requirements in seconds and instantly access a pre-vetted talent pool.
SLA-driven processes – Real-time tracking from request to onboarding ensures timely delivery.
Scalable delivery – Whether it's a few experts or an entire project team, the solution adapts to short- or long-term needs.
Industry-neutral flexibility – Designed to support organizations across a wide range of sectors.
Full transparency – Digital tracking ensures end-to-end accountability throughout the engagement.
This new-age service model eliminates the friction in traditional staffing models, making it easier for enterprises to stay project-ready and future-proof.
JMR’s Professional Services have already gained early traction across industries, helping organizations meet tight delivery timelines, reduce onboarding time by up to 31%, and scale with precision.
“Our focus is to deliver business value, not just resumes. With HireEzy, we’re transforming professional services into a seamless, digitally managed experience,” added Jayafar.
About JMR Infotech
JMR Infotech is a premier global technology solutions provider specializing in delivering end-to-end digital transformation for financial institutions, government agencies, and businesses worldwide.
We are one of the leading partners for Oracle’s Financial Services solutions, while also offering proprietary IP-based platforms such as LivEzy, designed to power integrated ecosystems for payments, banking, commerce, and e-government services.
JMR Infotech’s expertise spans core banking modernization, regulatory compliance, customer experience platforms, government resource planning solutions, and advanced analytics and AI-powered engagement.
With a presence in over 75 countries and a track record of 400+ turnkey projects, we are committed to building trusted partnerships and delivering innovative, scalable, and locally relevant solutions that drive efficiency, transparency, and inclusive growth.
