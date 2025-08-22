Author Jennifer Hudson’s New Book, "A Rollercoaster of Life and Relationships," is a Powerful Memoir That Continues the Author’s Journey in Navigating Her Struggles
Recent release “A Rollercoaster of Life and Relationships” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer Hudson is stirring autobiographical account that explores the trials the author has endured, and her continued path in facing each of her challenges, revealing how her experiences have aided in her journey to have a more positive outlook on life.
Jackson, MS, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Hudson, who resides in Jackson, Mississippi, where she works as a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Jackson Public School, has completed her new book “A Rollercoaster of Life and Relationships”: a riveting and thought-provoking account that invites readers to reflect upon the author’s struggles and how she has continued to cope with each of her challenges.
Author Jennifer Hudson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Jackson State University. She also has a master of business administration (MBA), a master of arts in teaching (MAT), and a master of science in leadership with a concentration in human resources (MSL) from Belhaven University. Additionally, she has an educational specialist K–12 degree from Grand Canyon University. Hudson is currently in her sixth year teaching at Jackson Public School, and loves working with the young scholars and helping them achieve their goals in life.
“This is my second book, and it is a continuation of the challenges I have faced being a schoolteacher, being a single parent, in love relationships, and in the death of my loved ones,” shares Hudson. “I was motivated to write this second book based on my previous experiences in life and wanted to share with other people who might have dealt with some of the same issues as me. As I continue to get stronger from the loss of my different loved ones, I wanted to share my positive outlook on the different topics that other people can relate to, and hopefully, it can help other people cope with their current situations. I also want to share my experiences as a schoolteacher and the challenges we face in the school system.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jennifer Hudson’s engaging series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a tribute to the incredible continued strength and resilience of the author’s spirit. Deeply personal and candid, “A Rollercoaster of Life and Relationships” is sure to leave a lasting impression and keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Rollercoaster of Life and Relationships" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
