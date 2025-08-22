Author B.l. Stone’s New Book “Hope in the Forest: My time in the Motels” is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Eight Years the Author Spent in the Motels Near Her Home
Recent release “Hope in the Forest: My time in the Motels” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author B.L. Stone is a poignant and engaging autobiographical account that centers around the author’s experiences in living in various motels following an abusive marriage. Through her work volunteering for these run-down motels, Stone finds healing and strength to take back her life.
La Habra, CA, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- B.L. Stone, a dental hygienist of thirty years who resides in La Habra, California, with her significant other and two rescued pitbulls, has completed her new book, “Hope in the Forest: My time in the Motels”: a thrilling memoir that follows the author through her darkest moments following her abusive marriage, and how her time volunteering in run-down motels helped her to find herself once more.
In 1996, “The Orange County Register” sent a photographer and reporter to follow B.L. Stone for six months. Just out of an abusive marriage, she had begun volunteering time in the run-down motels near Disneyland. It was the children she felt compelled to help. Her soul needed mending. Could both happen?
“In this book, please take what you like and leave the rest,” shares Stone. “This is my story about me and my God, Higher Power, Divine Creator of all that is, or Giver of Life, Intuition, these are some of the names I call God. But God is universal to me. I use that word in this book. I do not wish to exclude anyone reading it. I have met with and talked with a lot of people over the years. The majority, if they believe in God, also hear His voice in their head or the whisper. Not all listen; some have even admitted. I was adopted at birth, and I felt like I knew there was a reason that happened, like God put me in another family for a reason and that my life mattered and was necessary. It felt intentional.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, B.L. Stone’s enthralling account will take readers on a compelling journey as they follow the author’s path towards regaining control over her life, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit in the face of life’s darkest moments.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Hope in the Forest: My time in the Motels" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
