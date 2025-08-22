Author B.l. Stone’s New Book “Hope in the Forest: My time in the Motels” is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Eight Years the Author Spent in the Motels Near Her Home

Recent release “Hope in the Forest: My time in the Motels” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author B.L. Stone is a poignant and engaging autobiographical account that centers around the author’s experiences in living in various motels following an abusive marriage. Through her work volunteering for these run-down motels, Stone finds healing and strength to take back her life.