Author Melissa Row’s New Book, "Evergreen," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman with a Divine Destiny to Fulfill Her Heavenly Father’s Prophecy

Recent release “Evergreen” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Melissa Row is a riveting tale that follows a young woman named Violet, who was born with a powerful fate to fulfill by God’s design. But as the forces of darkness work against her, will Violet be able to complete her destiny or will she fail to navigate her trials?