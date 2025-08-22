Author Melissa Row’s New Book, "Evergreen," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman with a Divine Destiny to Fulfill Her Heavenly Father’s Prophecy
Recent release “Evergreen” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Melissa Row is a riveting tale that follows a young woman named Violet, who was born with a powerful fate to fulfill by God’s design. But as the forces of darkness work against her, will Violet be able to complete her destiny or will she fail to navigate her trials?
Dacula, GA, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Melissa Row has completed her new book, “Evergreen”: a stirring story of a young woman’s journey to fulfill her divine destiny as underworld forces attempt to stop her from completing God’s plan for her and mankind.
“When Violet was born into the Davidson family, she was born into an eternal plan that connected earthly and eternal life,” writes Row. “With the great cloud of witnesses cheering from one end and principalities of darkness plotting on the other, would Violet find her way into the supernatural life that she was created for? Evergreen brings to light the struggles and triumphs of the unseen world and captures the influence of eternity in our present moments. Violet’s journey reveals the strong ties of generations and demonstrates that each and every one of us was thought of on the cross that changed everything.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Melissa Row’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Violet’s journey to embrace her future while honoring her ancestors and her past. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Evergreen” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Evergreen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
