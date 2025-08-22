Author David Neale’s New Book, "Going Down," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Rebuild His Life After Losing Everything That Has Come to Define Him
Recent release “Going Down” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author David Neale is a stirring and poignant tale that centers around Jonah Goldfein, whose perfectly curated life comes crashing down around him. Now left with nothing, Jonah is forced to reckon with who he truly is and what his future will now become.
Los Angeles, CA, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Neale, who lives and works in Los Angeles, has completed his new book, “Going Down”: a gripping story that follows one man’s descent into the deepest, darkest recesses of his soul to gain the knowledge he needs to find love and ultimate happiness after losing everything.
“Who would you be if you couldn’t be who you were?” asks Neale. “Jonah Goldfein finds himself confronted by that question when his carefully curated life falls apart. He is forced into an unwanted sabbatical from work, and everything that Jonah has used to define himself is taken from him. Only by opening himself to new connections with an offbeat and quirky cast of characters can Jonah find a path toward self-knowledge.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, David Neale’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Jonah’s path to rebuild his life after watching everything slip away, and the vital lessons he’ll learn along his pursuit. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Going Down” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Going Down" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Who would you be if you couldn’t be who you were?” asks Neale. “Jonah Goldfein finds himself confronted by that question when his carefully curated life falls apart. He is forced into an unwanted sabbatical from work, and everything that Jonah has used to define himself is taken from him. Only by opening himself to new connections with an offbeat and quirky cast of characters can Jonah find a path toward self-knowledge.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, David Neale’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Jonah’s path to rebuild his life after watching everything slip away, and the vital lessons he’ll learn along his pursuit. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Going Down” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Going Down" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories