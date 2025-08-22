Author David Neale’s New Book, "Going Down," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Rebuild His Life After Losing Everything That Has Come to Define Him

Recent release “Going Down” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author David Neale is a stirring and poignant tale that centers around Jonah Goldfein, whose perfectly curated life comes crashing down around him. Now left with nothing, Jonah is forced to reckon with who he truly is and what his future will now become.