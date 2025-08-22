Lori Ann Weber’s Newly Released "Behold, I Come Quickly" is an Inspiring Collection of Christian Poetry Centered on Faith, Deliverance, and Hope in Christ’s Promise
“Behold, I Come Quickly” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lori Ann Weber is a heartfelt anthology of poems written to encourage readers to embrace Jesus Christ as their personal Savior and find healing through faith.
Waggaman, LA, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Behold, I Come Quickly,” a moving and inspirational collection of Christian poetry, is the creation of published author, Lori Ann Weber.
Weber shares, “Lori Ann Weber accepted Jesus Christ in 1981. She was inspired to write Christian poetry in 1985 and began Behold, I Come Quickly. She completed it in 2003. The purpose was to inspire whoever read it to believe in Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior. Her testimony is that she knows that deliverance and healing is available because it happened for her. John 3:16 says that for “God so love the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believed in Him would receive eternal life.” Lori lives in Waggaman, Louisiana, which is on the Westbank side of New Orleans. She is a member of Real Church NOLA, where Apostle Sherman Shelton and Prophet Corinne Shelton are the pastors.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori Ann Weber’s new book offers readers a powerful reminder of God’s love, grace, and promise of eternal life.
Consumers can purchase “Behold, I Come Quickly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Behold, I Come Quickly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
