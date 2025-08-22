Shelia Hilbert’s Newly Released "Lil’ Bean Goes Fishing" is a Charming and Heartwarming Tale for Young Readers
“Lil’ Bean Goes Fishing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shelia Hilbert “Bean” is an engaging and delightful story that captures the joy of outdoor adventures while teaching valuable life lessons.
Ripley, WV, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Lil’ Bean Goes Fishing”: a delightful and educational children’s book that combines the excitement of fishing with important lessons about kindness, gratitude, and the beauty of nature. “Lil’ Bean Goes Fishing” is the creation of published author, Shelia Hilbert “Bean”, a proud coal miner’s daughter. Shelia attended Ripley High School and graduated in 1981. She also graduated with her associate’s degree in liberal arts and sciences from West Virginia University Parkersburg. Shelia has worked for the past twenty years at Renal Consultants PLLC, providing medical services.
Hilbert shares, “Miss Shelia wants to dedicate all her books in memory of her beloved father. He taught her to be kind, appreciative, creative, and, above all, grateful for all God has bestowed upon us. The lil’ bean series of books contains lessons Shelia has learned from her dad. This book is all about learning how to fish. She hopes you enjoy it, get outdoors, and catch your very own fish!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelia Hilbert’s new book is a fun first installment to the “Lil' Bean's Adventures” series.
Consumers can purchase “Lil’ Bean Goes Fishing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lil’ Bean Goes Fishing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
