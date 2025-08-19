Erin Van Hulzen’s Newly Released "God’s Gift" is a Heartfelt Introduction to Salvation Designed to Help Children Understand God’s Love and Grace
“God’s Gift: The Story of How God Rescued Us” from Christian Faith Publishing author Erin Van Hulzen is an inspiring and easy-to-understand explanation of the gospel, written especially for young readers seeking to understand God’s plan of salvation.
Edgerton, MN, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Gift: The Story of How God Rescued Us”: a beautiful and engaging narrative that introduces children to the foundational truths of the Christian faith. “God’s Gift: The Story of How God Rescued Us” is the creation of published author, Erin Van Hulzen, a past teacher with a passion for kids. Her home is an open door for her children with their spouses and friends, grandchildren, and foster kids. She is the codirector of SWMN Royal Family Kids Camp, a camp for kids in foster care and those from difficult family situations. God’s Gift: The Story of How God Rescued Us was created out of her desire for all kids to hear of and experience the love of the God who created them, rescued them, and has great plans for His children.
Van Hulzen shares, “God’s Gift: The Story of How God Rescued Us lays out the simple path to faith in God with words and images that are easy to understand for children. This true story explains the free gift of salvation God gives to us, through Jesus, who saved us by His sacrifice on the cross. For new believers of any age, God’s Gift tells readers about God’s plan to rescue His creation. This book is perfect for children of any age who are curious about God, His world, sin, and the amazing gift of heaven someday for those who believe in Jesus as their Savior.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erin Van Hulzen’s new book is a wonderful resource for parents, teachers, and ministry leaders to share the gospel message with young hearts in a clear and loving way.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Gift: The Story of How God Rescued Us” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Gift: The Story of How God Rescued Us,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Van Hulzen shares, “God’s Gift: The Story of How God Rescued Us lays out the simple path to faith in God with words and images that are easy to understand for children. This true story explains the free gift of salvation God gives to us, through Jesus, who saved us by His sacrifice on the cross. For new believers of any age, God’s Gift tells readers about God’s plan to rescue His creation. This book is perfect for children of any age who are curious about God, His world, sin, and the amazing gift of heaven someday for those who believe in Jesus as their Savior.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erin Van Hulzen’s new book is a wonderful resource for parents, teachers, and ministry leaders to share the gospel message with young hearts in a clear and loving way.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Gift: The Story of How God Rescued Us” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Gift: The Story of How God Rescued Us,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories