Tina Sarabandi’s Newly Released "Let’s Build a School" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale Celebrating Inclusion, Teamwork, and the Power of Community
“Let’s Build a School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tina Sarabandi is a delightful and inspiring story that encourages children to work together, welcome others, and build a world where everyone belongs.
San Rafael, CA, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Let’s Build a School,” a charming and uplifting children’s story that highlights the importance of kindness, collaboration, and inclusion, is the creation of published author, Tina Sarabandi.
Sarabandi shares, “Arman wants to join a group of children who are playing with blocks. They all welcome him. They decide to build a school—a happy school, a school for every kid, for all. They do that through the teamwork and help of all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina Sarabandi’s new book offers young readers an engaging and meaningful narrative that promotes empathy, unity, and the joy of building something beautiful together.
Consumers can purchase “Let’s Build a School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let’s Build a School,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
