Meredith Ansel’s New Book, "A Dream," is an Inspiring Tale That Explores the World That Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Aimed to Achieve Through His Work and Activism
Minnepolis, MN, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Meredith Ansel has completed her most recent book, “A Dream”: a riveting story that invites readers of all ages to discover the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the world of peace and equality that he fought for during his lifetime.
“Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights icon, for during the mid-1950s, he led a movement to oppose segregation and end prejudice in America through means of peaceful protest,” writes Ansel. “His speeches—some of the most famous of the twentieth century—had a lasting effect on the national consciousness; but several decades later, we continue to rectify a long history of social injustice, which begs the question: What would this reverend think if he were alive today? Come along on an odic journey to explore such a powerful inquiry.”
Published by Fulton Books, Meredith Ansel’s book will captivate readers of all ages as they learn of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream, while recognizing the work that must still be done in order to achieve it. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Ansel’s story to life, “A Dream” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to strive for a more equitable world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
