Kenny Marshburn’s New Book "K-10 Savage Interference Volume 2" is a Pulse-Pounding Tale That Follows a Genetically Enhanced Creature Who Fights to Protect the Vulnerable
Lexington, NC, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kenny Marshburn has completed his most recent book, “K-10 Savage Interference Volume 2”: a thrilling novel that centers around a genetically modified creature known as K-10, whose enhanced physical and cognitive abilities lead it to become a dangerous warrior that strives to protect both mankind and nature.
“K-10 is a genetically enhanced creature of immense size and intelligence, the product of a secretive military experiment designed to create the ultimate protector and strategist,” writes Marshburn.
“A hybrid of advanced biology and cutting-edge technology, K-10 possesses the strength and agility of a predator combined with an extraordinary cognitive ability to assess, communicate, and execute complex operations.”
“His embedded device translates his grunts and gestures, allowing him to interact with humans in a unique, almost enigmatic way.”
“Initially created to operate in high-risk environments, K-10’s purpose evolved beyond mere missions.”
“His deep sense of loyalty and an almost humanlike capacity for empathy made him not just a weapon but a guardian.”
“K-10’s primary objective is to protect lives, particularly the vulnerable, while dismantling threats that no conventional force could handle. He is both a warrior and a symbol of hope, bridging the gap between humanity and nature in extraordinary circumstances.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kenny Marshburn’s book is partly inspired by the author’s lifelong deep connection to nature, as well as his fascination with Bigfoot documentaries, which lead him to combine his love for nature with the intrigue of the unknown.
Expertly paced and full of suspense, “K-10 Savage Interference Volume 2” offers readers an emotionally charged journey that blends together action, mystery, and heartfelt connections, leaving them on the edge of their seats while also being deeply moved by emotional and philosophical questions.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “K-10 Savage Interference Volume 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
