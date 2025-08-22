Author Myia Taylor’s New Book, "Trying to Make It Today," Centers Around a Young Woman Who Must Navigate the Challenges of Her Life While Trying to Forge Her Own Path

Recent release “Trying to Make It Today” from Newman Springs Publishing author Myia Taylor is a compelling novel that follows Angela Macall, a young woman who feels lost and unstable in her own life. Determined to figure it all out, Angela finds herself staring down a life changing decision between love and her career that could alter her trajectory forever if she makes the wrong move.