Author Myia Taylor’s New Book, "Trying to Make It Today," Centers Around a Young Woman Who Must Navigate the Challenges of Her Life While Trying to Forge Her Own Path
Recent release “Trying to Make It Today” from Newman Springs Publishing author Myia Taylor is a compelling novel that follows Angela Macall, a young woman who feels lost and unstable in her own life. Determined to figure it all out, Angela finds herself staring down a life changing decision between love and her career that could alter her trajectory forever if she makes the wrong move.
New York, NY, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Myia Taylor, a loving wife and mother who has worked as a clerk at the justice center, a bartender, a licensed cosmetologist, and a financial analyst for healthcare, has completed her new book, “Trying to Make It Today”: a stirring novel that centers around a young woman named Angela Macall, who finds herself struggling with heartache and grief while learning to embrace the unknown and choose her own destiny.
“This is about a young woman who is trying to figure out her life,” writes Taylor. “On this journey, she is not financially stable, barely making it day to day as she goes through a series of changes trying to find a job that will support her dreams. On this journey of how she thinks her life should go, reality leads her through a series of emotional life lessons. Some things she has the power to change, while other things that end up happening, she cannot take back. She has sisterly relationships with her girlfriends and tries to hold on to them as the timer on life keeps moving. Her friends are supportive to an extent, but because of their own limitations, they can’t really give advice on where she is going when they haven’t been there themselves. She goes through extreme grief and heartache while under the pressure of reality. She is handed a new job and also encounters love but can’t decide if this is right for her. All this happens while important people in her life make decisions that will change her course for good. Should she stay and take a chance on love, or move on and try something entirely new?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Myia Taylor’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Angela’s journey to decide her own path in life, regardless of what others around her think of her decisions. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Trying to Make It Today” is a poignant testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, promising to resonate with anyone who has ever found themselves feeling lost or unsure in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Trying to Make It Today” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
