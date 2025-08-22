Author J. D. Davison and Illustrator Nia Jones’s New Book, "Cecil Having Fun Again and Again and Again," Follows a Young Boy Who Learns the Value of Being Responsible

Recent release “Cecil Having Fun Again and Again and Again” from Newman Springs Publishing author J. D. Davison and illustrator Nia Jones follows Cecil, a young boy who loves to play and have fun every day. With the help of his parents, Cecil learns the importance of being responsible and getting his chores done first before being rewarded with having fun and playing with friends.