Author J. D. Davison and Illustrator Nia Jones’s New Book, "Cecil Having Fun Again and Again and Again," Follows a Young Boy Who Learns the Value of Being Responsible
Recent release “Cecil Having Fun Again and Again and Again” from Newman Springs Publishing author J. D. Davison and illustrator Nia Jones follows Cecil, a young boy who loves to play and have fun every day. With the help of his parents, Cecil learns the importance of being responsible and getting his chores done first before being rewarded with having fun and playing with friends.
Cleveland, OH, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J. D. Davison, an LPN and an advocate for the developmentally disabled, and illustrator Nia Jones have completed their new book, “Cecil Having Fun Again and Again and Again”: a charming story of a young boy who always longs to have fun but must learn the importance of being responsible and completing his tasks before he can play.
“This story is about a young boy named Cecil who wishes to constantly engage in fun activities,” writes Davison. “For Cecil to have fun, his parents require him to be responsible and respectful. Throughout the story, positive reinforcement is implemented and Cecil is rewarded for his efforts.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J. D. Davison’s engaging tale is sure to captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Cecil’s journey to complete all his chores and learn the value of hard work. With colorful artwork by illustrator Nia Jones to help bring Davison's story to life, “Cecil Having Fun Again and Again and Again” is a perfect addition to any classroom or family library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Cecil Having Fun Again and Again and Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
