Author Tammy Ledbetter’s New Book, "Beyond the Trail," is a Thrilling Tale That Takes Readers on a Pirate’s Adventure Across a Series of Mysterious Islands
Recent release “Beyond the Trail” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tammy Ledbetter is a riveting tale that centers around a young woman who soon finds herself transported from an ordinary day to a thrilling adventure across uncharted territory alongside pirates, leading to an unforgettable journey brimming with action and suspense around every corner.
Woodriver, IL, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tammy Ledbetter, who grew up with an adventurous life and a love for poetry, has completed her new book, “Beyond the Trail”: a gripping novel that follows a young woman who is enjoying a peaceful day that quickly turns into a whirlwind of high-seas escapades as she is thrust into the life of a pirate while exploring unknown islands.
“‘Beyond the Trail’ is an interesting adventure that starts with a nice day and ends on unknown islands, where characters live a pirate’s life,” writes Ledbetter. “Full of action and thrills, the story explores the unknown, and the adventure must go on.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tammy Ledbetter’s enthralling tale is a compelling read that seamlessly blends together fact and fiction to deliver an incredible story of adventure and excitement. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Beyond the Trail” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Beyond the Trail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
