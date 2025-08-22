Author Tammy Ledbetter’s New Book, "Beyond the Trail," is a Thrilling Tale That Takes Readers on a Pirate’s Adventure Across a Series of Mysterious Islands

Recent release “Beyond the Trail” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tammy Ledbetter is a riveting tale that centers around a young woman who soon finds herself transported from an ordinary day to a thrilling adventure across uncharted territory alongside pirates, leading to an unforgettable journey brimming with action and suspense around every corner.