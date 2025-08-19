Reed Hollinshead’s New Book, "The Orchards: A Brigg Sanders Novel," Follows One Man’s Journey to Uncover the Haunting Secrets and the Tragic Past of a Small Town
Meridian, ID, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author, Reed Hollinshead, has spent more than thirty-six years in government and corporate communication. He has won numerous writing awards and been published two dozen times in magazines, journals, and newspapers nationally and regionally. Hollinshead completed his most recent book, “The Orchards: A Brigg Sanders Novel”: a compelling tale that follows one man’s race to uncover the dark secret of a mysterious small town as those in power work to keep their past hidden from the light.
“Brigg Sanders makes an unexpected stop in a small town with a big secret,” writes Hollinshead. “When he starts to investigate, Brigg finds himself at the center of a tragedy from the distant past fueled by greed and desperation and a plot at the highest levels to cover up the truth. The more Brigg and a few trusted friends keep digging, the murkier it becomes. Brigg works to shed light on the tragedy, but soon finds that those same powers want to bury the truth… and him.”
Published by Fulton Books, Reed Hollinshead’s book is a riveting thriller that promises to keep the pages turning as Brigg inches closer and closer to the truth, no matter the dangers that await him along the way. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Orchards: A Brigg Sanders Novel” will leave readers spellbound, keeping them guessing right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Orchards: A Brigg Sanders Novel” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
