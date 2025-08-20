The Real Deal: One of Scotland's Most Successful Property Investors Shares His Wisdom
Extremis Publishing Announces the Release of "Real Property, Real Profit" by Laurie Duncan
Stirling, United Kingdom, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Independent publishing house Extremis Publishing Ltd. is delighted to announce the publication of "Real Property, Real Profit," a brand-new book by Laurie Duncan, founder and co-owner of the Glasgow-based REAL Property Scotland Ltd.
In this inspiring and informative new title, Duncan shares the remarkable story of his professional journey into the world of property trading - charting the challenges, opportunities, and pivotal moments that led his company to become one of the largest private rental landlords in the United Kingdom. With over 350 properties and more than £25 million in assets to date, this journey proves what's possible when action meets belief.
Written with clarity and practical insight, "Real Property, Real Profit" not only recounts Duncan's own experiences but also provides a wealth of advice for those who are considering starting out in the property business themselves. With expert tips on how to navigate the sector, avoid common pitfalls, and identify strategies for long-term success, the book is an invaluable guide for aspiring property entrepreneurs and seasoned investors alike.
Beautifully presented with full colour images throughout, "Real Property, Real Profit" offers readers an engaging and visually striking companion to Duncan's candid reflections on building a property portfolio and thriving in a competitive marketplace. Duncan has over twenty years' experience in international sales and business development, with a track record of building both top and bottom lines, to enable business expansion into new markets and product ranges. He focuses on helping clients grow their portfolios with smart strategies and real support. His strength is spotting new opportunities and turning them into long-term wins for the people he works with.
Commenting on the release, Extremis Publishing's Director Julie Christie said: "Laurie wanted to write this book not only to share his remarkable business journey but also to encourage others who are thinking about property as a career or investment opportunity. There are plenty of myths out there about what it takes to succeed in this business. Laurie's aim was to show the reality - all of the ups and downs - and to give readers some practical advice that he wishes he'd had when he was starting out."
"Real Property, Real Profit" will be available from Friday 22nd August from all good independent booksellers and online retailers worldwide. For more information about the book, please visit the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com.
In this inspiring and informative new title, Duncan shares the remarkable story of his professional journey into the world of property trading - charting the challenges, opportunities, and pivotal moments that led his company to become one of the largest private rental landlords in the United Kingdom. With over 350 properties and more than £25 million in assets to date, this journey proves what's possible when action meets belief.
Written with clarity and practical insight, "Real Property, Real Profit" not only recounts Duncan's own experiences but also provides a wealth of advice for those who are considering starting out in the property business themselves. With expert tips on how to navigate the sector, avoid common pitfalls, and identify strategies for long-term success, the book is an invaluable guide for aspiring property entrepreneurs and seasoned investors alike.
Beautifully presented with full colour images throughout, "Real Property, Real Profit" offers readers an engaging and visually striking companion to Duncan's candid reflections on building a property portfolio and thriving in a competitive marketplace. Duncan has over twenty years' experience in international sales and business development, with a track record of building both top and bottom lines, to enable business expansion into new markets and product ranges. He focuses on helping clients grow their portfolios with smart strategies and real support. His strength is spotting new opportunities and turning them into long-term wins for the people he works with.
Commenting on the release, Extremis Publishing's Director Julie Christie said: "Laurie wanted to write this book not only to share his remarkable business journey but also to encourage others who are thinking about property as a career or investment opportunity. There are plenty of myths out there about what it takes to succeed in this business. Laurie's aim was to show the reality - all of the ups and downs - and to give readers some practical advice that he wishes he'd had when he was starting out."
"Real Property, Real Profit" will be available from Friday 22nd August from all good independent booksellers and online retailers worldwide. For more information about the book, please visit the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com.
Contact
Extremis Publishing Ltd.Contact
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
Categories