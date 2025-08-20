Loveforce International’s Inrchild Tells the World to Prove Your Love
Santa Clarita, CA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 22, Loveforce International will release a new inRchild Digital Music Single. The single is entitled “Prove Your Love.” It is a continuation of the label’s 6th annual Loveforce Summer.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Prove Your Love” " is a Happy Hardcore, Trance-Rock song with House overtones. The beat is steady, fast, and constant. The instrumentation is energetic. Lyrically, it's about a frustrated protagonist trying to convince his girlfriend to be romantic with him.
“This week’s new single by inRchild fits right in with our 6th annual Loveforce Summer,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It’s highly danceable, joy generating, has a hook that is catchy as it can be, and it’s unique,” he continued.
The new inRchild single “Prove Your Love” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
