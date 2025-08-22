Author William Pfeil’s New Book, "The Essential Non-Essential," is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of What God’s Word Truly Says Concerning the Rapture
Recent release “The Essential Non-Essential” from Covenant Books author William Pfeil is a compelling and eye-opening look at the Scriptural truth concerning the Rapture, delving into what the Bible actually says and the Church’s role in Revelation. Drawing from God’s Word alone, Pfeil reinforces the importance of gleaning truth from the Bible and not man-made doctrine.
Brick, NJ, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- William Pfeil has completed his new book, “The Essential Non-Essential”: a compelling exploration about what the Bible says and doesn’t say about the rapture of the church, why it matters, and the importance of accepting all Scripture as essential truth.
“Truth bestows no division, for it cannot speak against itself. Only in truth is there to be found perfect unity,” writes Pfeil. “Let truth be our guide, that in full assurance, we may know, not just know about but really know Jesus—the way, the truth and the life, forsaking all that is of this world, even unto our own life, to be known by the One who gave His life that we may be received into the kingdom to come. To God and to the Lamb and to the Holy Spirit be all honor, glory, and praise now and forevermore. Amen.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, William Pfeil’s new book is a powerful testament to the importance of truth in church teachings, presenting principles that can be applied to all doctrines that are currently dividing the church in the modern age.
Through sharing his writings, Pfeil aims to guide his readers back towards God’s truth, helping them to avoid the confusion and mess created when church leaders take it upon themselves to pick and choose from Scripture, rather than accepting it as a whole, truthful doctrine.
Readers can purchase “The Essential Non-Essential” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
