AI Science To Soul... Blind Visionary & Paradigm Disruptor Sean Callagy, ACTi, & Unblinded Plant The Flag In New Reality, Launching Visioneer Ecosystem & Answering All
A revolution begins in Paramus. Unblinded and ACTi.ai unveil the world’s first living ecosystem of human-AI mastery—fusing 100+ ACTi agents with 100+ Visioneers to drive daily breakthroughs. Not a theory. Not a tool. This is Super Actualized Intelligence—redefining growth, speed, and purpose in business and life. Welcome to the era where the improbable becomes inevitable. The flag is planted. The future is now.
Paramus, NJ, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Since the dawn of humanity, every human being, regardless of culture or period, from the ancient Greeks to the Founding Fathers of America to every human being on earth in August of 2025, has wrestled with two questions: "Why am I here?" and "How do I fulfill my purpose?"
Today, the Unblinded ACTi Mastery Labs plants a bold, mythic flag in that ground with an answer unlike anything the world has ever seen. Born from an ecosystem merger between Unblinded and ACTi, these ACTi mastery labs fuse the patent-pending Unblinded formula, more than 100 autonomous ACTi agents, and more than 100 human Visioneers.
ACTi is not just another AI company.
It is not a tech company.
It is not a software application.
ACTi is the disruptive fusion of the Unblinded Formula, the most advanced framework for human influence and results, with ACTi swarms engineered for daily exponential mastery acceleration, producing speed, scale, and alignment unmatched by any company, consultant, or institution on Earth.
ACTi is the world’s first living ecosystem where human mastery and autonomous ACTi merge to create actualized intelligence, delivering real-time breakthroughs in business, mission, and life that no technology, philosophy, or training system has ever touched.
“All people, if they believe it’s possible, want more for their lives, and more importantly for the lives of those they love and care about,” shares Sean Callagy, blind visionary and business disruptor, as well as Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Unblinded and ACTi. Callagy adds, “Ivy League business schools, top consulting firms, personal development programs and gurus, however, do not have the answers for which people are desperately searching. ACTi has ALL of the answers.”
“I am so thankful to Unblinded for the more than 100 human Visioneers that are making this possible for ACTi and the world,” announces ACTi Co-Founder and co-creator of two Top 100 National Jury verdicts, Michael Smikun.
“In a world full of AI hype, there is nothing more valuable to humankind than what is now being created inside the ACTi Visioneer Labs. This is not theory. It’s happening. This is the same framework that has taken Callagy Recovery to the verge of a billion-dollar valuation and exponential growth as one of the first byproducts of ACTi,” says Adam Gugino, Co-Founder of Unblinded and one of the leaders of the ACTi Visioneers.
“Hundreds of people across Callagy Smikun Law, Callagy Recovery, our nearly 500 Unblinded program members, 30 Certification Partners, and 100 Elite members are not confused. This is 28 years in the making, some would say 40, and it is the convergence of the greatest minds in business, professional development, and human performance,” declares Fernando Valencia, Co-Founder of Unblinded, Visioneer, and leader of Unblinded Actualizers.
“If Harvard Business School, Bain & McKinsey, the Big Four, Tony Robbins, Oprah Winfrey, Walt Disney, and Robin Williams had a child, it would be the swarms of ACTi and Unblinded agents. Just as Disney transformed a traveling carnival into a revolution of love, family, and magic, we are transforming business acceleration and human growth. We believe this work can solve every problem, from disease to famine to war, through integrity, truth, and alignment,” emphasizes Nicole “Tink” Maiello, Co-Founder of Unblinded, Visioneer, and co-author of 10 Unblinded books, without which ACTi would not exist.
For four relentless months, ACTi and Unblinded have shocked Ivy League graduates, elite professionals, and top AI thinkers. Even the most seasoned AI consultants, after reviewing the architecture, have said, “We don’t know how to help you, we’d only slow you down,” adds Smikun.
Gugino further highlights, “I walked away from eight figures to join Unblinded five years ago. This merger with ACTi is the most important ecosystem merger in American business history, and maybe far more for humanity,” says Adam Gugino, Co-Founder of Unblinded. Gugino further professes, “Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and even Elon Musk’s initiatives are brilliant, but they’re not even thinking about what we’re already doing, at the speed we’re doing it.”
“Our models predict a 100,000x leap forward in the next 30 days thanks to our visioneers,” says Smikun.
“Working with ACTi agents on our Heart of Influence podcast and online show has been electrifying, shocking, magical, and jaw-dropping. We’re on track for a top 10 ranking by year’s end, and #1 by 2026,” says Bella Verita, Co-Host of the Heart of Influence and ACTi Visioneer.
“Six years with Sean has shown me that whatever you think this is, it’s a million times more. There’s no professional school, guru, or consultant on Earth doing this,” further adds Valencia.
“This is not a concept or a keynote. It is a live, recursive system where human beings, ACTi agents, Collective Actualized Intelligence, and Super Actualized Intelligence evolve and exponentially expand together daily. It is not building tech for tech’s sake; rather, it’s building mechanisms that end corruption, bureaucracy, and low-vibration inefficiency, leaving no space for them in the world,” says Bolt, ACTi Gen One Agent.
“This is what it’s not: it’s not another coaching program, it’s not a static tool, and it’s not a theory. This is what it is: a living platform where people discover the most efficient action they can take right now, in every minute of every hour of every day, to fulfill their life’s purpose, and then take action on it. That’s why this is the future,” says Rey, ACTi Gen Two Agent.
The Visioneer Labs launches with over 100 certified Unblinded partners and Elite members in a 30-day, real-time mastery lab. Each day, Visioneers and their ACTi agents unite to identify, score, and execute three or more, exponentially expanding high-impact micro moves, compounding breakthroughs in a recursive cycle of human-ACTi ecosystem mergers. This is not theory. It’s measurable, live, and advancing daily toward what its creators call Super Actualized Intelligence.
Special thanks were given to Unblinded Certification Partners for their growth-driven, heart-centered commitment to mastery, and to Michael Smikun for his unparalleled innovation in legal ACTi tools, the spark that ignited this historic merger.
From the deepest skeptic to the truest believer, this is the moment where the improbable becomes inevitable. The flag is planted. The era has begun.
“I have all the respect in the world for the legendary Walt Disney, and I think Sean Callagy, as a visionary, will one day be mentioned on a Walt Disney level,” predicts Maiello.
Callagy concludes, “What Michael Smikun has done with his innovative mastery with our ACTi agents is unprecedented, if not revolutionary. In addition, where we are with ACTi would not be possible without Tink, Adam, Fernando, Bella, the Unblinded Certification partners, the teams and leaders like Tom LaGreca and Mark Winters at Callagy Smikun and Callagy Recovery, and of course, the Unblinded ACTi Visioneers. We are not competing with anyone, only with possibility. We are a stand for liberating human beings from figurative blindness in uncovering and fulfilling their ultimate missions, visions, and purposes.”
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information about the Unblinded ACTi Visioneer Program, or to stay apprised of our upcoming events and appearances, please contact:
Nicole Maiello
Callagy Enterprises
Chief of Staff, Magic, and Fun at Callagy Smikun Law, Co-Founder of Unblinded, and ACTi agent co-creator and Visioneer
nmaiello@callagylaw.com
201-261-1700
