Author Larissa Kay Ellis’s New Book, “SEIZED BY GRACE,” is a Riveting Collection of True Stories Recounting Moments in Which the Author’s Life Has Been Impacted by God
Recent release “SEIZED BY GRACE” from Covenant Books author Larissa Kay Ellis is a compelling and beautiful assortment of stories that reveal precious moments in which God has made Himself known to the author, influencing her through her trials and struggles to provide divine guidance, healing, and light to navigate the world.
New York, NY, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Larissa Kay Ellis has completed her new book, “SEIZED BY GRACE”: a powerful and thought-provoking account of the author’s lifelong journey with God, sharing the incredible moments of divine intervention that have guided her through countless heartaches and encounters with evil to discover joy and healing.
“This is a true story of a lifetime’s journey with a God that defies pat descriptions,” writes Ellis. “Though most of the locations are vague, and all names are changed (including my own) to protect the privacy of others, the actual events are completely true and told without exaggeration.
“This book is for everyone climbing the mountain to heaven. Whether you are unaware of the mountain, jumped off in your youth, are newly introduced to church and Jesus, well on your way up the mountain, rejoicing in a sweet spot, struggling with overwhelming circumstances, stuck in a rocky patch and unable to advance—or have walked away from the mountain altogether, there is a chapter here for you—not necessarily with answers but, rather, windows that heaven can peek through and speak directly to your heart. This book is not an instruction manual or a self-help book. It is a book of stories. True stories. God stories. Stories that show His presence before we know He is present, and ones that delight in the ways He shows up in a life...over and over and over again.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larissa Kay Ellis’s new book is an engaging and deeply personal series that is shared in the hope that the author’s story will come alive within her readers, sparking new conversations with God and highlighting how each person is deeply sought after and loved by their Heavenly Father.
Readers can purchase “SEIZED BY GRACE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
