Author Larissa Kay Ellis’s New Book, “SEIZED BY GRACE,” is a Riveting Collection of True Stories Recounting Moments in Which the Author’s Life Has Been Impacted by God

Recent release “SEIZED BY GRACE” from Covenant Books author Larissa Kay Ellis is a compelling and beautiful assortment of stories that reveal precious moments in which God has made Himself known to the author, influencing her through her trials and struggles to provide divine guidance, healing, and light to navigate the world.