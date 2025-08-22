Author Matthias Barber’s New Book, "War of Apostles: Son of Shadows," is a Thrilling Tale That Follows a Man Who is Gifted Powers by the Gods to Fight for His Survival

Recent release “War of Apostles: Son of Shadows” from Page Publishing author Matthias Barber is a compelling novel that follows Hasson, a young man summoned by the gods to a mysterious world where he must fight for his survival. Equipped with brand new powers, Hasson must fight against monsters and gods alike in order to return to his own world.