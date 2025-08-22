Author Matthias Barber’s New Book, "War of Apostles: Son of Shadows," is a Thrilling Tale That Follows a Man Who is Gifted Powers by the Gods to Fight for His Survival
Recent release “War of Apostles: Son of Shadows” from Page Publishing author Matthias Barber is a compelling novel that follows Hasson, a young man summoned by the gods to a mysterious world where he must fight for his survival. Equipped with brand new powers, Hasson must fight against monsters and gods alike in order to return to his own world.
Manhattan, KS, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matthias Barber, who currently lives in Kansas City with his family, where he studies biochemistry with a German minor at Kansas State University, has completed his new book, “War of Apostles: Son of Shadows”: a gripping story of one man’s epic journey to return back to his world with a set of new powers from the gods.
“Hasson has been summoned by the gods of this world to fight for his survival,” writes Barber. “His patron god, Shiva, has given him powers to help him on this journey. But will it be enough to win?
“He must make alliances, fight monsters, and learn how to use the powers he’s received. Even with all of this help, it seems like even the gods are against him. Follow Hasson on his quest to survive and find a way back to his own world.”
Published by Page Publishing, Matthias Barber’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Hasson’s journey that will push his strengths to the limit. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “War Apostles: Son of Shadows” is a riveting and spellbinding tale that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “War of Apostles: Son of Shadows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
