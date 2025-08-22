Author Will Robinson’s New Book, "Mob Resurrection-Las Vegas," Follows Four Women Who Stumble Upon a Native American Ritual That Resurrects Spirits in the Nevada Desert

Recent release “Mob Resurrection-Las Vegas” from Page Publishing author Will Robinson is a gripping novel that centers around four women who, while returning from work, stumble upon a Native American shaman in the Nevada desert who is raising spirits from their graves, forcing the women to find a way to survive before disappearing into the desert like so many before them.