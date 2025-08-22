Author Will Robinson’s New Book, "Mob Resurrection-Las Vegas," Follows Four Women Who Stumble Upon a Native American Ritual That Resurrects Spirits in the Nevada Desert
Recent release “Mob Resurrection-Las Vegas” from Page Publishing author Will Robinson is a gripping novel that centers around four women who, while returning from work, stumble upon a Native American shaman in the Nevada desert who is raising spirits from their graves, forcing the women to find a way to survive before disappearing into the desert like so many before them.
Las Vegas, NV, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Will Robinson, a veteran of the US Navy who attended California College of the Arts, has completed his new book, “Mob Resurrection-Las Vegas”: a riveting tale that follows four exotic dancers who find a Native American ritual that resurrects spirits from the dead in the Nevada desert.
“Four beautiful women are returning from a work trip as premiere exotic dancers for a company unknowingly owned by the mob,” writes Robinson. “Driving back from Northern Nevada on Hwy 93, they take a rest stop in the middle of the desert at sunset and decide to take in the view. When the sun goes down, spirits are more powerful.
“Unknowingly, they walk up on an Indian ritual being performed by a young shaman practicing his craft, one that raises spirits from the grave. Safely inside his protective circle, the spirits are harmless to him. Unfortunately for the women who wander upon this ritual, they are not protected. The Nevada desert was once a place where people disappeared, never to be heard from again, mainly gangsters. This is what happens when you resurrect their spirits on four unsuspecting women. Possession is the result!”
Published by Page Publishing, Will Robinson’s enthralling thrill ride will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as each of the four women grapple with dangerous spirits that have returned to the Earthly plane. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Mob Resurrection-Las Vegas” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Mob Resurrection-Las Vegas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
