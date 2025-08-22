Diana Frederick’s Newly Released "But God" is a Powerful True Story of Redemption, Divine Intervention, and Unwavering Faith
“But God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diana Frederick is a moving testimony of God’s timely rescue and unconditional love, offering hope to those facing life’s darkest valleys.
New York, NY, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “But God”: an inspiring testimony of transformation and God’s saving grace. “But God” is the creation of published author, Diana Frederick, a lover of the Word of God and Jesus Christ. Her faith and belief in Him stem from all He has brought her through. She is a pastor’s wife and prophetess by God’s grace. Her husband, Apostle Khannel Frederick, is the founder and senior pastor of the Apostolic Prophetic Truth Ministries International, which is located in Manhattan, New York, to the glory of God.
Frederick shares, “But God is about just that. If it weren’t for Jesus’s protection and unconditional love, where would we be today? But God gives a look into the life of someone who was broken, alone, confused, under heavy witchcraft attack, in grave danger, and in need of a Savior and divine intervention. It shows that no matter how low we have fallen or how in the gutter we may be—or think we may be—Jesus will step in right on time, be the lifter of our heads, and place us in heavenly places with Him—if we just believe.
But God is a display of Jesus’s love when we don’t love ourselves or know how to love ourselves. This book is based on a true story. The events in the book are real. This book will show you that with Jesus Christ, you can move any mountain and walk through any valley, if you put your trust in Him. May it encourage you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diana Frederick’s new book offers an authentic and faith-filled reminder that God’s love and power can overcome any obstacle, bringing healing, hope, and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “But God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “But God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Frederick shares, “But God is about just that. If it weren’t for Jesus’s protection and unconditional love, where would we be today? But God gives a look into the life of someone who was broken, alone, confused, under heavy witchcraft attack, in grave danger, and in need of a Savior and divine intervention. It shows that no matter how low we have fallen or how in the gutter we may be—or think we may be—Jesus will step in right on time, be the lifter of our heads, and place us in heavenly places with Him—if we just believe.
But God is a display of Jesus’s love when we don’t love ourselves or know how to love ourselves. This book is based on a true story. The events in the book are real. This book will show you that with Jesus Christ, you can move any mountain and walk through any valley, if you put your trust in Him. May it encourage you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diana Frederick’s new book offers an authentic and faith-filled reminder that God’s love and power can overcome any obstacle, bringing healing, hope, and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “But God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “But God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories