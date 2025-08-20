iPOP Alum Jacob Batalon Wraps Filming in Scotland “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”
iPOP Alum Jacob Batalon films in Scotland in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”
Los Angeles, CA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jacob Batalon’s career skyrocketed after being discovered at iPOP!, the twice annual talent showcase event, and he has become best known for his role as “Ned” in the latest “Spiderman” series movies. His first big role was in 2017 in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Since then, he’s appeared in almost 20 films with the most recent release this year, ”Novocaine.” He’s also appeared in the TV series “Reginald the Vampire” from 2022 – 2024. His role continues as he films “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which just wrapped filming in Scotland, and now moves to London. The live action feature, which is directed by directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando. It will be released July 2026 in theaters.
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
