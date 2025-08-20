iPOP Alum Olivia Holt Returns to series "Cruel Summer" season 3
Olivia Holt returns to Series ‘Cruel Summer' Season 3 after the show’s original cancellation
Los Angeles, CA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Five years ago, Olivia Holt signed on to star in the Freefrom thriller series Cruel Summer, which was being executive produced by Jessica Biel. When the show premiered in 2021, it quickly became the most-watched show in Freeform history. It was renewed for a second season that took the anthology route with a different story, cast, and showrunner – and that season didn’t go over as well as its predecessor, so the show was canceled in 2023. Now, Variety reports that Cruel Summer is coming back. Season 3 is now in development at Hulu and Freeform, with Holt on board to reprise the role of Kate Wallis from the first season.
Olivia’s career skyrocketed after being discovered at iPOP!, the twice annual talent showcase event, and she has been regularly appearing in TV shows and films for the last 14 years. She was a huge hit in “Kickin’ It”, then went on to appear in “Dog with a Blog,” “I Didn’t Do It,” “Cloak and Dagger,” and many more.
She’s appeared in over 10 films, including this year’s “Heart Eyes.”
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
Olivia’s career skyrocketed after being discovered at iPOP!, the twice annual talent showcase event, and she has been regularly appearing in TV shows and films for the last 14 years. She was a huge hit in “Kickin’ It”, then went on to appear in “Dog with a Blog,” “I Didn’t Do It,” “Cloak and Dagger,” and many more.
She’s appeared in over 10 films, including this year’s “Heart Eyes.”
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
Contact
EMR MediaContact
Liz Rodriguez
310-435-3634
www.emrmedia.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Liz Rodriguez
310-435-3634
www.emrmedia.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Categories