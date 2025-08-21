Reinado Cigars and Master Blender Eladio Diaz Collaborate for Exclusivo Hawaii
Reinado Cigars unveils the anticipated release of Exclusivo Hawaii as an R. Field Wine Co. exclusive; blended by Antonio Lam and Master Blender Eladio Diaz from Tabacalera Diaz Cabrera.
Fort Lee, NJ, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Reinado Cigars and Master Blender Eladio Diaz Collaborate for "Exclusivo Hawaii" - A Rare, Limited Edition Cigar Debuting Sept. 13.
Reinado Cigars unveils the anticipated release of Exclusivo Hawaii as an R. Field Wine Co. exclusive; blended by Antonio Lam and Master Blender Eladio Diaz from Tabacalera Diaz Cabrera.
“This project will be a cigar experience unlike any other, blending tradition, innovation, and a multitude of meticulously aged tobaccos featuring a collaboration crafted by Antonio Lam of Reinado Cigars and Master Blender Eladio Diaz of Tabacalera Diaz Cabrera in the Dominican Republic. As a special feature, each package includes a QR code on the back of the packaging that unlocks an augmented reality video message from Eladio Diaz himself, filmed at the factory, sharing insights into the creation and story behind this exceptional collaboration. We are honored to bring this limited exclusive to R. Field & Wine Co. where I know their community will appreciate the richness of flavors running through this artisanal blend. The Exclusivo Hawaii has creamy, velvety chocolate covered dark cherry complex tasting notes with a Nicaraguan tobacco filler component which is a first for Tabacalera Diaz Cabrera,” said Antonio Lam, founder of the Reinado brand of cigars.
Exclusivo Hawaii will be available at R. Field Wine Co., Honolulu, HI.
Country of Origin: Dominican Republic
Wrapper: Mexican Negro San Andrés
Binder: Sumatra
Filler: Dominican Republic/Nicaragua
Toro – 6 x 52 (10 count) MSRP of $11 per cigar, though will likely retail for more in Hawaii due to the high state taxes on cigars.
R. Field Wine Co. is hosting a special event in September to debut the Exclusivo Hawaii, featuring an oily Negro Mexican San Andrés wrapper which envelops a rich Sumatra binder and exceptional Dominican and Nicaraguan fillers. The cigars were rolled in a single 6” x 52 toro format, with 10-count soft packaging priced at $110.00 MSRP ($11.00 per cigar).
Availability & Pre-Orders
The Exclusivo Hawaii will be available starting September 20 exclusively at R. Field Wine Co. in Hawaii. Due to the limited nature of this release, pre-orders are highly recommended.
For more information, event details, or to reserve your cigars, email machang@foodland.com or follow @marvinc808 on Instagram for the latest updates.
About the Reinado brand
Reinado is a premier boutique cigar brand featuring exclusive, highly rated cigars. Known for dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and luxury experiences, Reinado continues to push the boundaries of the cigar industry with unique blends, curated events, and premium pairings for discerning smokers.
Contact:
Marvin Chang
R. Field Wine Co.
machang@foodland.com
Reinado Cigars unveils the anticipated release of Exclusivo Hawaii as an R. Field Wine Co. exclusive; blended by Antonio Lam and Master Blender Eladio Diaz from Tabacalera Diaz Cabrera.
“This project will be a cigar experience unlike any other, blending tradition, innovation, and a multitude of meticulously aged tobaccos featuring a collaboration crafted by Antonio Lam of Reinado Cigars and Master Blender Eladio Diaz of Tabacalera Diaz Cabrera in the Dominican Republic. As a special feature, each package includes a QR code on the back of the packaging that unlocks an augmented reality video message from Eladio Diaz himself, filmed at the factory, sharing insights into the creation and story behind this exceptional collaboration. We are honored to bring this limited exclusive to R. Field & Wine Co. where I know their community will appreciate the richness of flavors running through this artisanal blend. The Exclusivo Hawaii has creamy, velvety chocolate covered dark cherry complex tasting notes with a Nicaraguan tobacco filler component which is a first for Tabacalera Diaz Cabrera,” said Antonio Lam, founder of the Reinado brand of cigars.
Exclusivo Hawaii will be available at R. Field Wine Co., Honolulu, HI.
Country of Origin: Dominican Republic
Wrapper: Mexican Negro San Andrés
Binder: Sumatra
Filler: Dominican Republic/Nicaragua
Toro – 6 x 52 (10 count) MSRP of $11 per cigar, though will likely retail for more in Hawaii due to the high state taxes on cigars.
R. Field Wine Co. is hosting a special event in September to debut the Exclusivo Hawaii, featuring an oily Negro Mexican San Andrés wrapper which envelops a rich Sumatra binder and exceptional Dominican and Nicaraguan fillers. The cigars were rolled in a single 6” x 52 toro format, with 10-count soft packaging priced at $110.00 MSRP ($11.00 per cigar).
Availability & Pre-Orders
The Exclusivo Hawaii will be available starting September 20 exclusively at R. Field Wine Co. in Hawaii. Due to the limited nature of this release, pre-orders are highly recommended.
For more information, event details, or to reserve your cigars, email machang@foodland.com or follow @marvinc808 on Instagram for the latest updates.
About the Reinado brand
Reinado is a premier boutique cigar brand featuring exclusive, highly rated cigars. Known for dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and luxury experiences, Reinado continues to push the boundaries of the cigar industry with unique blends, curated events, and premium pairings for discerning smokers.
Contact:
Marvin Chang
R. Field Wine Co.
machang@foodland.com
Contact
R. Field Wine and Co.Contact
Marvin Chang
201-893-1953
foodland.com
Marvin Chang
201-893-1953
foodland.com
Categories