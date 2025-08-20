Juan Luis Barrios Named Chief Production Manager of Blue Mountain Estates Coffee Corporation
Sheridan, WY, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Blue Mountain Estates Coffee Corporation (BMECC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Juan Luis Barrios as Chief Production Manager, effective Friday, July 25, 2025. Barrios, a leading figure in the coffee production industry and former president of the Specialty Coffee Association, will report directly to Steven Wright, Country Manager of BMECC.
In his new role, Barrios will oversee all aspects of coffee production operations, focusing on enhancing yields, ensuring efficient and sustainable practices, and driving profitability within the organization.
“Juan Luis is an exceptional leader with unparalleled experience and respect in the coffee industry,” said Steven Wright. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our team. His transformative approach to coffee production will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our operations.”
Barrios shared his excitement about joining BMECC, stating, "I am thrilled to have this opportunity with BMECC. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to improve the sustainability and profitability of our coffee estate, ensuring increased yields and profitability from cherry production each year."
Barrios has an impressive track record in the coffee industry, having previously served as the General Manager of Finca La Merced in San Martín Jilotepeque. During his time in this role, he increased coffee yield by 80% and net income by 140%. Barrios is committed to improving the profitability of coffee farms and facilitating green coffee sales through the established system, known as "The Sustainable Profitability Coffee Farming System." This system is designed for specialty coffee farms of all sizes and has been successfully implemented in 13 countries over the past decade. Barrios takes a holistic approach that starts with an agro-financial diagnosis to develop a customized long-term plan. His strategy focuses on five core programs: pruning, nutrition, weed management, pest and disease prevention, and shade management. By optimizing tree density and input usage, Barrios aims to enhance both income and sustainability for BMECC.
His leadership experience includes being a founding member of the Rotary Club Guatemala de la Emita and holding prominent roles at ANACAFE, where he served as President from 2020 to 2022. Additionally, Barrios has held various positions within the Specialty Coffee Association, including serving as President in 2022. He was also actively involved on several boards, such as Funcafe and Intecap, focusing on rural development and education.
About Blue Mountain Estates Coffee Corporation
BMECC is an established producer of Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, which is widely regarded as one of the most sought-after specialty coffee in the world. The corporation maintains strict standards and is deeply connected to the rich traditions of Jamaica’s esteemed coffee industry. BMECC’s business model includes corporate estates and syndicated partnerships with investors and farmers. This exciting approach fosters a sustainable production and processing system for Blue Mountain Estates Coffee Corporation, ensuring a reliable supply of exceptional specialty coffee for Blue Mountain Estates Java Corporation. For more information, visit bluemountainestates.coffee.
Contact
John Wright
307-200-0369
https://bluemountainestates.coffee
