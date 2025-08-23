Dr. Karen Parker Releases "Quantum Wellness," a New Book on Healing Mind, Body, and Spirit
Dr. Karen Parker, PhD—international best-selling author and creator of the Quantum Human Design™ system—has released her 24th book, Quantum Wellness: Healing Your Mind, Body, and Spirit with Human Design. This book blends integrative medicine, narrative psychology, and energy healing to help readers address burnout, anxiety, and disconnection by reconnecting to their true purpose.
Viroqua, WI, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- International best-selling author and renowned energy expert Dr. Karen Parker, PhD, has announced the release of her 24th book, Quantum Wellness: Healing Your Mind, Body, and Spirit with Human Design — a guide to personal healing that integrates science, energy, and soul.
Known for creating the Quantum Human Design™ system and the Quantum Alignment System™, Dr. Parker draws on decades of research in integrative medicine, consciousness, and narrative reprogramming to help readers move beyond surface-level self-care and into deep energetic alignment.
"Quantum Wellness" offers a compassionate approach to wellness that doesn’t start with prescriptions or productivity hacks—it starts with purpose. Through a blend of Human Design principles, vibrational medicine, and practical tools, the book empowers readers to transform burnout, anxiety, and disconnection into vitality, clarity, and wholeness.
Key topics explored include:
Why burnout is a purpose crisis—not just a stress response
How your identity influences your biology and healing capacity
How to use Quantum Human Design™ to understand your unique energy blueprint
Practical tools for emotional regulation, nervous system support, and energetic clarity
Dr. Parker holds a PhD in Integrative Medicine and is a faculty member at The Shift Network and Omega Institute. Her work has been featured on CBS, ABC, Bloomberg, and Businessweek, and her award-winning podcast includes conversations with thought leaders like Dr. Joe Dispenza, Gregg Braden, and Kyle Cease.
Quantum Wellness is available now on Amazon and select retailers worldwide.
To request a review copy, media interview, or speaking engagement, please contact:
Tracy Kay
Publicist for Dr. Karen Parker
Media Matchmaker Agency
tracy@mediamatchmaker.agency
About Dr. Karen Parker
Dr. Karen Parker, PhD, is a 24-time international Amazon best-selling author, speaker, and creator of the Quantum Human Design™ system. With 30+ years of experience in personal transformation, coaching, and integrative healing, she has helped thousands of people reclaim their purpose, vitality, and joy.
Known for creating the Quantum Human Design™ system and the Quantum Alignment System™, Dr. Parker draws on decades of research in integrative medicine, consciousness, and narrative reprogramming to help readers move beyond surface-level self-care and into deep energetic alignment.
"Quantum Wellness" offers a compassionate approach to wellness that doesn’t start with prescriptions or productivity hacks—it starts with purpose. Through a blend of Human Design principles, vibrational medicine, and practical tools, the book empowers readers to transform burnout, anxiety, and disconnection into vitality, clarity, and wholeness.
Key topics explored include:
Why burnout is a purpose crisis—not just a stress response
How your identity influences your biology and healing capacity
How to use Quantum Human Design™ to understand your unique energy blueprint
Practical tools for emotional regulation, nervous system support, and energetic clarity
Dr. Parker holds a PhD in Integrative Medicine and is a faculty member at The Shift Network and Omega Institute. Her work has been featured on CBS, ABC, Bloomberg, and Businessweek, and her award-winning podcast includes conversations with thought leaders like Dr. Joe Dispenza, Gregg Braden, and Kyle Cease.
Quantum Wellness is available now on Amazon and select retailers worldwide.
To request a review copy, media interview, or speaking engagement, please contact:
Tracy Kay
Publicist for Dr. Karen Parker
Media Matchmaker Agency
tracy@mediamatchmaker.agency
About Dr. Karen Parker
Dr. Karen Parker, PhD, is a 24-time international Amazon best-selling author, speaker, and creator of the Quantum Human Design™ system. With 30+ years of experience in personal transformation, coaching, and integrative healing, she has helped thousands of people reclaim their purpose, vitality, and joy.
Contact
Media Matchmaker AgencyContact
Tracy Kay, Publicist
(323) 325-5011
Mediamatchmaker.agency
Tracy Kay, Publicist
(323) 325-5011
Mediamatchmaker.agency
Categories