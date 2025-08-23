Dr. Karen Parker Releases "Quantum Wellness," a New Book on Healing Mind, Body, and Spirit

Dr. Karen Parker, PhD—international best-selling author and creator of the Quantum Human Design™ system—has released her 24th book, Quantum Wellness: Healing Your Mind, Body, and Spirit with Human Design. This book blends integrative medicine, narrative psychology, and energy healing to help readers address burnout, anxiety, and disconnection by reconnecting to their true purpose.