Allegro Music Academy Celebrates 30 Years
Sarasota, FL, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Allegro Academy of Music, Dance and Etiquette is celebrating 30 years of experience helping all ages live their dreams by enjoying playing music.
Regardless of the chosen instrument such as: Piano, guitar, violin, banjo, mandolin, students are assisted and trained by the highest-level degree teachers. Each family member finds their needs.
Allegro will continue to teach family's or individual's on their way to excellence. Beginner, intermediate or advanced are welcome to learn. Besides instrument lessons, there are openings for voice and dance classes. Moreover, to shine in society, the etiquette training for ages from 8 to 20 years old will be a good start.
Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy holds a stellar reputation in the community for outstanding instruction. All concerts and events are free; donations are greatly appreciated. 100% of donation and sales go into a student scholarship fund. It is Allegro's belief that anyone should have the opportunity to learn music.
Margaret Goreshnik
941 358 8511
www.allegromusicacademy.com
