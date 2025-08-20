7th Grade Initiative is Open at The Gateway Family YMCA
7th Grade Students Receive Support Through Membership and Programs
Union, NJ, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Registration is open for the 2025-2026 7th Grade Initiative at The Gateway Family YMCA. Students in 7th Grade are invited to visit the YMCA and join for free with proof of grade and a guardian’s signature. Registration is available in person at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch - 135 Madison Avenue in Elizabeth, Five Points Branch -201 Tucker Avenue in Union, Rahway Branch – 1564 Irving Street in Rahway and Wellness Center Branch – 1000 Galloping Hill Rd in Union.
As part of the NJ YMCA 7th Grade Initiative, a state-wide strategy designed to support and encourage teens to maintain a healthy lifestyle, The Gateway Family YMCA offers a complimentary membership for all 7th Grade Students, including activities for mentorship, volunteerism and wellness. Additional program opportunities include group exercise, strength training, basketball, pickleball, soccer, swimming, virtual YMCA360 and a variety of events specifically created based on their interests and feedback.
“7th grade is a pivotal time in youth development, where teens begin to make their own decisions and life choices. We remain committed to support the youth in our community and work together to ensure a bright future,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President and CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA.
The goal of the 7th Grade Initiative is to increase physical activity and support teens in the development of lifetime healthy habits, volunteerism and leadership skills while providing a safe and supportive environment with role models at the YMCA.
“As they approach their teens and sports become more competitive, there is a chance of becoming sedentary. The Y is here to provide activity, socialization, leadership skills, and staff role models to encourage healthy habits to last a lifetime,” stated Rodger D. Koerber, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA has been proudly serving Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County, for 125 years. The Gateway Family YMCA has six YMCA branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union, serving the communities of Avenel, Carteret, Clark, Colonia, Elizabeth, Hillside, Kenilworth, Linden, Plainfield, Port Reading, Roselle, Roselle Park, Sewaren, Union, Vauxhall, Winfield Park and Woodbridge, NJ.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA’s 7th Grade Initiative, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch at 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch at 732-388-0057 or Wellness Center Branch at 908-349-9622.
Categories