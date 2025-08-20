The Gateway Family YMCA Expands Veterans Wellness Initiative
Elizabeth, NJ, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Last Spring, The Gateway Family YMCA launched a new Veterans Wellness Initiative, offered at the Wellness Center Branch in Union, NJ. Beginning this Fall, the free Veterans Wellness Initiative program will continue with a new session in Union and will expand to include an additional session at the Elizabeth Branch, 135 Madison Avenue, Elizabeth. Each program will meet weekly for in-person exercise and wellness, led by a wellness coach, as well as virtually, online to discuss their health in mind, body and spirit.
Open to active military, military veterans, and their spouse or partner, the free 12-week Veterans Wellness Initiative program provides participants access to health and wellness opportunities, as well as meaningful social connection with those who share the bond of military service. Participants benefit from 24-hour access to the YMCA360 virtual platform, an adult couple membership to the Y during the 12-week session, and an additional six-month individual adult membership following successful completion of the program.
“I have seen first-hand the impact this program has had on our veterans and their families,” explained Susan Butler, Director of Community Wellness. “I am excited to continue to expand the Veterans Wellness Initiative.”
The Veterans Wellness Initiative began as a way to create community and wellness opportunities for veterans. During the 12-week course, classes will focus on balance, nutrition, tai-chi, mental health, working out with tension bands, stretching and the circuit course, as well as other weight machines. Small group discussions will build bonds and provide support. To join the interest list for participation in either fall program visit www.tgfymca.org/contact-us.
As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other, the Y focuses on empowering young people, improving health and well-being and inspiring action in and across communities. The Gateway Family YMCA has served the community in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County since 1900.
To learn more about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622 or veterans@tgfymca.org for more information.
