Serene Butterfly Counseling Now Offering Focused Teen Depression Treatment in Dallas
Dallas, TX, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Serene Butterfly Counseling is expanding its support services with a strong focus on teen depression treatment in Dallas. As more teenagers face emotional and mental health struggles, the practice is helping families find consistent and compassionate support through professional counseling.
Located in Grapevine and serving clients across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Serene Butterfly Counseling is led by Vanessa Palomera, MA, LMFT. With over 16 years of experience, Vanessa and her team provide teen counseling in Dallas, TX, for adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety, school stress, grief, low confidence, and trauma-related symptoms.
The therapy process helps teens understand their feelings, manage emotional stress, and build healthier relationships with themselves and others. Sessions are available both in-person and online through a secure teletherapy platform, making it easier for families to access support throughout Texas.
“Teenagers today are under tremendous pressure, and many feel isolated or overwhelmed,” said Vanessa Palomera. “We offer a calm and supportive environment where teens can talk openly and begin to feel more in control of their emotions.”
Using evidence-based approaches like EMDR and Internal Family Systems therapy, Serene Butterfly Counseling helps teens work through unresolved experiences that may contribute to depression. The process allows for meaningful progress without rushing or forcing change, giving young clients the space they need to feel safe and understood.
Parents concerned about their teen’s behavior, mood changes, or emotional health are encouraged to reach out. A free 20-minute consultation is available through the practice’s website, making it easy to take the first step toward support.
For more information about teen depression treatment in Dallas or to schedule teen counseling in Dallas, TX, visit https://butterfly-counseling.com or contact the office at (972) 277-1534.
Contact Information
Vanessa Palomera, MA, LMFT
Serene Butterfly Counseling
1705 W Northwest Highway, Suite 175
Grapevine, TX 76051
(972) 277-1534
admin@butterfly-counseling.com
https://butterfly-counseling.com
