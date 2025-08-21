AdminDroid Expands with Advanced Microsoft 365 Management Capabilities
AdminDroid 6.0.0.0 introduces a unified Microsoft 365 management experience with 450+ management actions, smart automations, reminders & follow-ups, approvals and more for streamlined administration.
Chennai, India, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AdminDroid, a leading Microsoft 365 management solution provider, has rolled out Version 6.0.0.0 of its flagship product, AdminDroid 365.
With this update, AdminDroid removes the roadblocks in Microsoft 365 management by bringing everything under one roof. You can get a unified experience to assess, manage, automate your entire Microsoft 365 environment with smarter automations, approval flows, delegations, governance portals and more.
Manage Your Microsoft 365 Environment Like Never Before
- Microsoft 365 Management Actions: Take full control of your Microsoft 365 environment with 450+ powerful management actions across all major services, all in one centralized portal.
User Management: Handle the entire user lifecycle with ease, from user creation to deletion, while managing licenses, MFA settings, and more without writing a single line of code.
Group Management: Update memberships, set expirations, create new groups, and much more seamlessly without switching between multiple portals.
Teams Management: Control permissions, guest access, membership changes, and more for all your teams in an intuitive interface.
Mailbox Management: Configure delegations, email forwarding, out-of-office replies, and many other mailbox settings in seconds.
SharePoint and OneDrive Management: Create sites, manage access, control sharing, and handle much more without PowerShell.
- Microsoft 365 Automation with Flow Agents: Automate complex or repetitive management tasks with Flow Agents.
Prebuilt Workflows to start quick: Execute ready-to-use agents to automate user onboarding and offboarding with minimal interaction. You can also clone or create agents based on your requirement.
Bulk Execution Engine: Perform bulk operations at any scale, from one record to millions, with optimized speed.
Pause, Resume & Revert Management Actions: Maintain precise control over management action execution. Pause actions anytime to review the changes and resume once everything looks right. Made a wrong move? Just revert to bring things back in place.
- Approvals: Implement approval flows to ensure no critical actions like granting external access, updating security policies, user offboarding or processing leave requests happen without proper consent. Configure multi-stage or multi-approver flows to match your requirements.
- Reminders & Follow-ups: Automate reminders and follow-ups so crucial actions in your environment are handled on time. Get started instantly with prebuilt agents to remind you of key events like password expiration, subscription renewals, etc.
- Governance Portal: Oversee your entire Microsoft 365 environment and take actions directly from the centralized portal.
Threat Analysis Portal: Spot risky setups and privilege issues in your organization and address them instantly.
Exchange Mailbox Portal: View mailbox permissions and settings in a clear layout and manage them with quick actions if needed.
Teams Governance Portal: Oversee Teams collaboration, update memberships, control access, and address issues before they impact productivity.
SharePoint Site Governance: Analyze site permissions, memberships, and configurations, then make quick changes as needed.
SharePoint Defence Portal: Quickly identify sites at risk or with compliance issues and take immediate action with clear alerts and guided insights.
- Delegate Access for Granular Control: Securely delegate specific management actions and flow agents to users, achieving true least-privilege access. Also, create virtual tenants to delegate specific Microsoft 365 resources like users, groups, or mailboxes for scoped management.
Experience smarter Microsoft 365 management with AdminDroid. Check out the full feature set in the Live Demo: https://demo.admindroid.com/
To learn more, visit: https://admindroid.com/office-365-reporter-release-notes.
About AdminDroid
AdminDroid is a leading Microsoft 365 solution provider whose objective is to build IT products that are highly user-friendly. The solutions built by AdminDroid are always making everyone’s life easier and more productive. The flagship product AdminDroid 365 tool has been trusted by more than 30k+ companies around 110+ countries, and it has managed over 60 million Microsoft 365 users so far.
With this update, AdminDroid removes the roadblocks in Microsoft 365 management by bringing everything under one roof. You can get a unified experience to assess, manage, automate your entire Microsoft 365 environment with smarter automations, approval flows, delegations, governance portals and more.
Manage Your Microsoft 365 Environment Like Never Before
- Microsoft 365 Management Actions: Take full control of your Microsoft 365 environment with 450+ powerful management actions across all major services, all in one centralized portal.
User Management: Handle the entire user lifecycle with ease, from user creation to deletion, while managing licenses, MFA settings, and more without writing a single line of code.
Group Management: Update memberships, set expirations, create new groups, and much more seamlessly without switching between multiple portals.
Teams Management: Control permissions, guest access, membership changes, and more for all your teams in an intuitive interface.
Mailbox Management: Configure delegations, email forwarding, out-of-office replies, and many other mailbox settings in seconds.
SharePoint and OneDrive Management: Create sites, manage access, control sharing, and handle much more without PowerShell.
- Microsoft 365 Automation with Flow Agents: Automate complex or repetitive management tasks with Flow Agents.
Prebuilt Workflows to start quick: Execute ready-to-use agents to automate user onboarding and offboarding with minimal interaction. You can also clone or create agents based on your requirement.
Bulk Execution Engine: Perform bulk operations at any scale, from one record to millions, with optimized speed.
Pause, Resume & Revert Management Actions: Maintain precise control over management action execution. Pause actions anytime to review the changes and resume once everything looks right. Made a wrong move? Just revert to bring things back in place.
- Approvals: Implement approval flows to ensure no critical actions like granting external access, updating security policies, user offboarding or processing leave requests happen without proper consent. Configure multi-stage or multi-approver flows to match your requirements.
- Reminders & Follow-ups: Automate reminders and follow-ups so crucial actions in your environment are handled on time. Get started instantly with prebuilt agents to remind you of key events like password expiration, subscription renewals, etc.
- Governance Portal: Oversee your entire Microsoft 365 environment and take actions directly from the centralized portal.
Threat Analysis Portal: Spot risky setups and privilege issues in your organization and address them instantly.
Exchange Mailbox Portal: View mailbox permissions and settings in a clear layout and manage them with quick actions if needed.
Teams Governance Portal: Oversee Teams collaboration, update memberships, control access, and address issues before they impact productivity.
SharePoint Site Governance: Analyze site permissions, memberships, and configurations, then make quick changes as needed.
SharePoint Defence Portal: Quickly identify sites at risk or with compliance issues and take immediate action with clear alerts and guided insights.
- Delegate Access for Granular Control: Securely delegate specific management actions and flow agents to users, achieving true least-privilege access. Also, create virtual tenants to delegate specific Microsoft 365 resources like users, groups, or mailboxes for scoped management.
Experience smarter Microsoft 365 management with AdminDroid. Check out the full feature set in the Live Demo: https://demo.admindroid.com/
To learn more, visit: https://admindroid.com/office-365-reporter-release-notes.
About AdminDroid
AdminDroid is a leading Microsoft 365 solution provider whose objective is to build IT products that are highly user-friendly. The solutions built by AdminDroid are always making everyone’s life easier and more productive. The flagship product AdminDroid 365 tool has been trusted by more than 30k+ companies around 110+ countries, and it has managed over 60 million Microsoft 365 users so far.
Contact
AdminDroidContact
Kavya Dharshni
+919791019803
https://admindroid.com
Kavya Dharshni
+919791019803
https://admindroid.com
Categories