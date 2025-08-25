Author M. Erskin Steele’s New Book, "A Rabbit's Tale," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Rabbit’s Account of Being Caught by a Man After Stealing His Food
Recent release “A Rabbit's Tale” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author M. Erskin Steele is a riveting tale that follows a rabbit named Jack, who tells his friends all about the home he once made in a beautiful garden, and how the man who owned the garden used every trick he could think of to catch Jack and remove him from his yard.
Huntersville, NC, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- M. Erskin Steele, who has traveled all over the world with his wife, Thu, has completed his new book, “A Rabbit's Tale”: a captivating story that follows a rabbit named Jack who recounts his encounter with a human man trying to capture him after he steals his vegetables.
“Everyone gets excited when they see a bunny or rabbit,” writes Steele. “Kids love them! Our neighborhood is home to many rabbits. We see them frequently as we walk the sidewalks or go to the park. We actually started giving them names to match the rabbit’s color or size. Some people, however, do not like rabbits’ intrusions, and this book looks at that from a rabbit’s point of view.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, M. Erskin Steele’s engaging story will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Jack’s journey to outsmart the gardener and avoid being captured. With colorful artwork to help bring Steele’s story to life, “A Rabbit’s Tale” is sure to invite readers to revisit this delight tale over and over again, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "A Rabbit's Tale" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
