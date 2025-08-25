Author M. Erskin Steele’s New Book, "A Rabbit's Tale," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Rabbit’s Account of Being Caught by a Man After Stealing His Food

Recent release “A Rabbit's Tale” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author M. Erskin Steele is a riveting tale that follows a rabbit named Jack, who tells his friends all about the home he once made in a beautiful garden, and how the man who owned the garden used every trick he could think of to catch Jack and remove him from his yard.