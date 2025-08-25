Author Denizé Lauture’s New Book, “The Oneiric Journeys of the Denizen and Some Thoughts on Kindness,” is a Collection of Ruminations Based on the Author’s Experiences
Recent release “The Oneiric Journeys of the Denizen and Some Thoughts on Kindness” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Denizé Lauture is a compelling and thought-provoking collection of dreams and poems inspired by the author’s life that explores a variety of genres and themes to invite readers to reflect upon the world around them.
Bronx, NY, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Denizé Lauture, a Haitian native who lives in the Bronx, New York, and taught Haitian Creole and culture, bilingual education, French language and literature, and Spanish language at Saint Thomas Aquinas College, New York, has completed his new book, “The Oneiric Journeys of the Denizen and Some Thoughts on Kindness”: a stirring assortment of dreams that will take readers on a wild ride through the author’s soul as he discusses his lived experiences that have come to define him and his world view.
The son of humble peasants, author Denizé Lauture left Haiti in 1968. He received a BA in sociology in 1977, an MS in bilingual education at CCNY, and an MA in Spanish literature at Lehman College. Additional graduate studies were taken at Fordham University and at the Graduate Center of CUNY. Lauture writes in Haitian Creole, English, and French, and has published more than a dozen books. In addition to his continued literary work, the author has never stopped being involved in the struggle for progress in his native land, and he is the founder of Total Kindness LLC.
“Country boy turned welder, machinist, poet, teacher, and dream-catcher denizen,” writes Lauture. “Dreams! Dreams! And dreams! Nostalgic dreams, festive dreams, bookish dreams, erotic dreams, bloody dreams, morbid dreams, cascading dreams, and resurgent dreams penned down in a frantically exploding style that blows away our monotonous and silly daily realities. A brazen, rhythmic pen dragging us to the hidden labyrinth of the denizen’s mind. A denizen having wild dreams at night and preaching kindness in the daytime!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Denizé Lauture’s enthralling series is sure to connect with readers from all walks of life, offering a poignant and eye-opening read that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Oneiric Journeys of the Denizen and Some Thoughts on Kindness” will leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Oneiric Journeys of the Denizen and Some Thoughts on Kindness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
