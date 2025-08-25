Author Denizé Lauture’s New Book, “The Oneiric Journeys of the Denizen and Some Thoughts on Kindness,” is a Collection of Ruminations Based on the Author’s Experiences

Recent release “The Oneiric Journeys of the Denizen and Some Thoughts on Kindness” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Denizé Lauture is a compelling and thought-provoking collection of dreams and poems inspired by the author’s life that explores a variety of genres and themes to invite readers to reflect upon the world around them.