Author Joyce F. Hurst’s New Book, "Timber Rich," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Two Friends and Firefighters Whose Lives Lead Down Drastically Different Paths

Recent release “Timber Rich” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Joyce F. Hurst is a stirring tale that follows Jim and Phil, best friends who go from working as firefighters to starting their own lumber business together. But as Phil’s marriage and life begin to spiral out of control, they are forced to navigate their shifting lives with uncertainty.