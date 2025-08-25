Dr. Deangria V Carey’s Newly Released "The Diary of a Doctor: Letters to College Students" is a Motivational Collection of Insights Drawn from Real-Life Experiences

“The Diary of a Doctor: Letters to College Students” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Deangria V Carey is an inspiring and relatable guide filled with wisdom, encouragement, and personal reflections aimed at helping college students navigate the challenges of young adulthood.