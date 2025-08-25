Dr. Deangria V Carey’s Newly Released "The Diary of a Doctor: Letters to College Students" is a Motivational Collection of Insights Drawn from Real-Life Experiences
“The Diary of a Doctor: Letters to College Students” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Deangria V Carey is an inspiring and relatable guide filled with wisdom, encouragement, and personal reflections aimed at helping college students navigate the challenges of young adulthood.
New York, NY, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Diary of a Doctor: Letters to College Students”: a meaningful and compassionate offering for students seeking guidance and motivation. “The Diary of a Doctor: Letters to College Students” is the creation of published author, Dr. Deangria V Carey, a doctor specializing in internal medicine in the Bahamas. Writing has always been therapeutic for her. Other people’s stories have helped her through many difficult times. She hopes that her book will encourage and inspire others through life’s journey.
Dr. Carey shares, “Throughout medical school, I encountered many life-changing experiences. While everyone has a story to tell, mine aims to help young people navigate through life’s journey and offer some guidance and direction. Not everything we must experience ourselves. Sometimes wisdom from others helps to make choices easier and clearer. We can often find strength in the testimony of others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Deangria V Carey’s new book delivers practical life lessons and honest encouragement through deeply personal letters designed to inspire growth, resilience, and purpose in today’s students.
Consumers can purchase “The Diary of a Doctor: Letters to College Students” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Diary of a Doctor: Letters to College Students,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
