Tonia Anderson-Ross’s Newly Released "Grace Mercy and Miracles" is a Powerful Story of Transformation Through Faith, Redemption, and the Presence of God’s Love
“Grace Mercy and Miracles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tonia Anderson-Ross is an inspiring spiritual novel that follows one man’s journey from apathy to deep faith as he encounters the grace, mercy, and miraculous power of God.
Naples, FL, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Grace Mercy and Miracles”: a moving exploration of personal transformation, divine intervention, and the pursuit of an authentic relationship with God. “Grace Mercy and Miracles” is the creation of published author, Tonia Anderson-Ross, a U.S.-born minister based in Naples, Florida. A mother of three and grandmother of one, she is dedicated to serving at-risk youth and is passionate about guiding others to Christ.
Anderson-Ross shares, “Evan Hunter is a practical man living an unassuming life. That all changed the day that God called. Evan goes through a series of circumstances and events that bring him to a place first to understand God’s grace toward men, His mercy while we were yet sinners, and the miracles that are ever-present to help as men seek the presence of Almighty God. Evan is transformed from a man who is apathetic toward God to a man who hungers and thirsts for an intimate and abiding relationship and a love that surpasses anything he has experienced. As he moves along in his journey and his heart is transformed, the Holy Spirit gives him peace, and the desires of his heart begin to become reality.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tonia Anderson-Ross’s new book is a compelling work of faith that encourages readers to open their hearts to God’s grace and discover the life-changing peace and purpose that come from walking with Him.
Consumers can purchase “Grace Mercy and Miracles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grace Mercy and Miracles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
