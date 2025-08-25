L. Abbott’s Newly Released "The Narrow Gate: Do Good People Go to Heaven?" is a Thought-Provoking Christian Exploration of Salvation and Faith
“The Narrow Gate: Do Good People Go to Heaven?” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. Abbott is a compelling examination of biblical teachings on salvation, challenging the idea that good works alone determine one’s eternal destiny and emphasizing the necessity of faith in Jesus Christ.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Narrow Gate: Do Good People Go to Heaven?” a heartfelt and thought-provoking exploration of Christian faith and salvation, is the creation of published author, L. Abbott.
L. Abbott shares, “Do all good people go to heaven? Some religions indicate that our eternity is based on our good works. Although being a good person is important, it is not the deciding factor according to the Bible.
The Bible says God’s requirement for entering heaven is being 100 percent perfect and sinless. The reality is no one has ever lived a perfect, sinless life, except Jesus. How was He able to do that? Jesus is a member of the triune Godhead (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit). This is not three gods; it is one God with three identities, similar to how people on earth are able to be a parent, a child, a spouse, etc. without being different people.
God is holy and cannot abide with sin. Recognizing that people do sin, God’s infinite love determined a solution to enable people to fellowship with God while living on earth and forever in heaven. God’s solution is that Jesus (God the Son) left the glory of heaven; was born as a human child; lived a sinless life; and offered Himself as a perfect sacrifice to pay the penalty for all mankind’s sins, for all time. That sacrifice involved Jesus’s death on a Roman cross, burial, and His resurrection in three days. Jesus was fully human, but also fully God, as evidenced by His miracles, His fulfillment of Old Testament prophecies, and His sinless life. He demonstrated that love of God and love of others are the most important components of mankind’s relationship with God and people. God’s only stipulation is that we must believe in Jesus and ask Him to become our Lord and Savior. Without accepting the gift of Jesus’s atoning blood to wash away our sins, the alternative is an eternity separated from God.
This book explores why the Bible can be believed as a source of truth and discusses the evidence of Jesus being the Son of God and the reality of God’s love for all people.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. Abbott’s new book offers readers a clear and compassionate understanding of salvation based on biblical teachings.
Consumers can purchase “The Narrow Gate: Do Good People Go to Heaven?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Narrow Gate: Do Good People Go to Heaven?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
