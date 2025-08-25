Nancy Ehrenfeld’s Newly Released "Inspired Book 3" is a Reflective and Imaginative Collection of Thoughts, Rhymes, and Revelations Designed to Uplift and Engage the Soul
“Inspired Book 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Ehrenfeld is a creative and expressive journey through poetry and prose that encourages readers to reflect, connect, and explore the depths of imagination and spiritual insight.
Punta Gorda, FL, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Inspired Book 3,” a thoughtful and artfully crafted collection that invites readers to slow down and engage with each word, is the creation of published author, Nancy Ehrenfeld.
Ehrenfeld shares, “Words that come easily to mind are always inspired
by somet“hing—some person, some memory, some
event, etc. These words are meant to be read, enjoyed,
examined, and, hopefully, understood. Words that rhyme
are the same. They are just put together, side by side,
a little differently.
“When we pick up a book, we wonder what its content holds.
Is it a mystery, a love story, a suspense? We want to find out
what the author wants us to know.
“By opening the cover of THIS book, you are opening up
another whole world—a world born of imagination, and a
world of solid foundation. One that unfolds the thoughts of
your mind, and one that folds up the thoughts of your mind.
“Take your time reading these words as they flow along, one
by one. Take pleasure in realizing the plot, the climax, the
conclusion, AND the truth.
“Travel through time. Grow with the writer until you both
reach unimaginable heights. Connect personally with
some of these stories.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Ehrenfeld’s new book is a unique blend of literary creativity and spiritual introspection. It encourages readers to travel through time and emotion, growing alongside the author’s thoughts and connecting personally with her inspired words.
Consumers can purchase “Inspired Book 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Inspired Book 3,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
