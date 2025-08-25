Rebecca Mountain-Pazell’s Newly Released "Ziggy: The Pig Who Loved Pasta" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale Full of Charm, Laughter, and Culinary Surprises

“Ziggy: The Pig Who Loved Pasta” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Mountain-Pazell is a humorous and sweetly illustrated sequel that follows a curious pig with a big appetite and even bigger personality as she discovers the joys and history of Italian cuisine.