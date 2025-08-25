Rebecca Mountain-Pazell’s Newly Released "Ziggy: The Pig Who Loved Pasta" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale Full of Charm, Laughter, and Culinary Surprises
“Ziggy: The Pig Who Loved Pasta” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Mountain-Pazell is a humorous and sweetly illustrated sequel that follows a curious pig with a big appetite and even bigger personality as she discovers the joys and history of Italian cuisine.
Olathe, KS, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ziggy: The Pig Who Loved Pasta”, a whimsical and engaging story about friendship, cultural exchange, and unexpected culinary creativity, is the creation of published author, Rebecca Mountain-Pazell and illustrator, Caitlin B Lewis.
A graduate of the University of Kansas, Rebecca Mountain-Pazell works as a freelance writer. She lives with her husband, John, a corporate attorney, in the suburbs of Kansas City. The couple enjoys cooking, traveling, volunteering for local charities, and spoiling their pets.
Caitlin B. Lewis is a freelance artist with a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Saint Mary. Her specialties include animal illustrations, portraits, and fantasy comics. The Kansas-born Lewis lives in her home state with her mischievous Pomeranian.
Mountain-Pazell shares, “Ziggy: The Pig Who Loved Pasta is a sequel to Ziggy: The Pig Who Loved Sushi.
Sad and lonely after their niece moves to New York, Farmer John and Veronika host Francesca, an Italian exchange student, for the summer. This girl and her cooking make a wonderful impression on everyone, especially Ziggy. But when Veronika tries to enter one of Francesca’s recipes in a contest, Ziggy decides to add her own ingredient—with shocking results!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Mountain-Pazell’s new book is a charming continuation of Ziggy’s culinary adventures. It is a celebration of food and family with playful storytelling and vibrant illustrations. Young readers will be entertained and inspired by Ziggy’s enthusiastic, and sometimes messy, love for food and family.
Consumers can purchase “Ziggy: The Pig Who Loved Pasta” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ziggy: The Pig Who Loved Pasta”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
