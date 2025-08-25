Wendy Ansel’s Newly Released "Our Evolving Times" is a Unique Metaphysical Guide Blending Ancient Viking Runes with Gemstone Healing
“Our Evolving Times” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendy Ansel introduces a modernized rune and gemstone card set designed to offer spiritual insight and practical guidance for navigating today’s challenges.
Hondo, NM, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Our Evolving Times”: a unique metaphysical guide and card set combining ancient Viking runes with the healing power of gemstones. “Our Evolving Times” is the creation of published author, Wendy Ansel, who was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts, and raised in Natick as the granddaughter of Senator Julius Ansel. At eighteen, she set off to travel the world, eventually gaining Australian citizenship after twelve years living in the outback near the Great Barrier Reef. Her deep knowledge of metaphysics stems from her global experiences, time spent in nature, and her renowned Los Angeles gem shop, Rocks and Runes.
Ansel shares, “Welcome to the original rune/gemstone card set. Learn this modernized language of the ancient Viking runes as they join forces with the mystical world of gemstone healing. These integrated modalities provide spiritual insight, assisting you with everyday issues as you navigate your way through Our Evolving Times.
“Wendy Ansel was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts and raised and educated in Natick, Massachusetts. Shortly after graduation, she traveled extensively through Europe and South East Asia. She ultimately landed in Australia where she resided for over 12 years on the Great Barrier Reef. Wendy holds dual citizenship in Australia and United States. Her nationality is best described as Bostralian, a rare combination of one who is both Bostonian and Australian.
“Wendy Ansel, owner of Rocks and Runes, is an accomplished rune reader and expert on gemstone healing. She has done an excess of 10,000 readings and has been a trusted life coach for clients for over 30 years.
“She is excited to divulge her esoteric knowledge of rocks and runes with those who share her passion.
“For comments, questions or to book a reading, please email the author directly. To order additional copies and/or cards, please contact Wendy @ runereader62@gmail.com
“Wendy’s colorful art and her love of stones has created a new tool for the coming times.” M.K. Wolfe”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Ansel’s new book offers a fresh, insightful approach to spiritual healing by combining the ancient wisdom of Viking runes with the natural power of gemstones.
Consumers can purchase “Our Evolving Times” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Evolving Times,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
