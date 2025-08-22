Author Tyerra Crook’s New Book, "The ABCs of Self-Esteem," is a Charming Poetic Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Build Their Sense of Self-Love and Confidence

Recent release “The ABCs of Self-Esteem” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tyerra Crook shares advice for young readers lacking self-confidence and wishing to build a stronger sense of self-esteem and inner love as they navigate life’s struggles. From A for “attitude” to Z for “zeal,” Crook shares all sorts of heartfelt messages that will help uplift readers from all walks of life.