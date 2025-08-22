Author Tyerra Crook’s New Book, "The ABCs of Self-Esteem," is a Charming Poetic Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Build Their Sense of Self-Love and Confidence
Recent release “The ABCs of Self-Esteem” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tyerra Crook shares advice for young readers lacking self-confidence and wishing to build a stronger sense of self-esteem and inner love as they navigate life’s struggles. From A for “attitude” to Z for “zeal,” Crook shares all sorts of heartfelt messages that will help uplift readers from all walks of life.
Louisville, KY, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tyerra Crook has completed her new book, “The ABCs of Self-Esteem”: a riveting self-help guide for young readers looking to build up their sense of worth and confidence in order to tackle the trials they face each and every day.
“‘The ABCs of Self-Esteem’ was written to help guide children in building self-love,” writes Crook. “Through the poetic flow, it’s easy to comprehend and ignite conversation surrounding the different struggles of everyday life. Within this book, you will find many different ways to build self-confidence and ways to help build others as well. With confidence in yourself, there’s nothing in this world that can stop you from reaching your goals.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tyerra Crook’s engaging series is inspired by the author’s desire to spread mental health awareness for children facing diverse traumas, helping young readers to understand the challenges they may face in life. With colorful artwork to help bring Crook’s guide to life, “The ABCs of Self-Esteem” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, encouraging self-growth and confidence with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The ABCs of Self-Esteem” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories