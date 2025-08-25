Author Karen Daniel’s New Book, "Phoenician-Lebanese Cookbook," is a Delectable Cookbook Sharing Recipes Inspired by Phoenician Cuisine and Cooking Styles

Recent release “Phoenician-Lebanese Cookbook” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karen Daniel is a riveting cookbook that invites readers to explore the incredibly diverse and delicious ancient cuisine of the Phoenicians. Inspired by the author’s own cultural roots, “Phoenician-Lebanese Cookbook” offers both savory and sweet recipes that will delight any dinner guest.