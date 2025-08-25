Author Karen Daniel’s New Book, "Phoenician-Lebanese Cookbook," is a Delectable Cookbook Sharing Recipes Inspired by Phoenician Cuisine and Cooking Styles
Recent release “Phoenician-Lebanese Cookbook” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karen Daniel is a riveting cookbook that invites readers to explore the incredibly diverse and delicious ancient cuisine of the Phoenicians. Inspired by the author’s own cultural roots, “Phoenician-Lebanese Cookbook” offers both savory and sweet recipes that will delight any dinner guest.
New York, NY, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Karen Daniel, who hails from the suburbs of the coastal city of Beirut, has completed her new book, “Phoenician-Lebanese Cookbook”: a collection of Lebanese Phoenician recipes that have nourished the author’s family for centuries, with each dish sharing a story that extends far beyond the kitchen—a symbol of love, heritage, and the unyielding bond between generations.
“Renowned for their seafaring prowess and extensive trading networks, the Phoenicians introduced an array of ingredients, cooking techniques, and culinary practices that left an enduring mark on the region's cuisine,” writes Daniel. “Their diet was primarily based on seafood, with fish, shellfish, and crustaceans forming the cornerstone of their meals. They developed intricate methods of preserving and processing fish, including salting, drying, and pickling, which allowed them to transport their culinary treasures across vast distances.
“Phoenician cuisine also incorporated a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, and grains, such as olives, grapes, wheat, and barley. They were skilled in using herbs and spices to enhance the flavors of their dishes, with coriander, cumin, anise and mint being particularly prevalent. Phoenician cuisine had a profound influence on the culinary traditions of Greece, Rome, and Egypt, and its legacy can still be seen in many Mediterranean dishes today.”
The author continues, “In this Book I am introducing the cooking style of Phoenicians and added many of my own recipes deriving from the Phoenician Culinary practices.
“I have preserved their rich culinary heritage while embracing contemporary influences. I have reflected the diverse flavors of the Mediterranean, with a focus on fresh ingredients, herbs, and spices while preparing these dishes with techniques passed down through generations.
“I kept the essence of the Phoenician culinary traditions, showcasing the vibrant flavors and rich history of this ancient civilization.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Karen Daniel’s enlightening cookbook is partly inspired by the author’s cultural background, being born to a Lebanese Armenian father and Lebanese Greek mother, as well as the countless times she watched her grandmother preparing traditional dishes, which sparked her passion for cooking. Designed for readers of varying culinary experience, each recipe in “Phoenician-Lebanese Cookbook” will leave them eager for more with each bite.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Phoenician-Lebanese Cookbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Renowned for their seafaring prowess and extensive trading networks, the Phoenicians introduced an array of ingredients, cooking techniques, and culinary practices that left an enduring mark on the region's cuisine,” writes Daniel. “Their diet was primarily based on seafood, with fish, shellfish, and crustaceans forming the cornerstone of their meals. They developed intricate methods of preserving and processing fish, including salting, drying, and pickling, which allowed them to transport their culinary treasures across vast distances.
“Phoenician cuisine also incorporated a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, and grains, such as olives, grapes, wheat, and barley. They were skilled in using herbs and spices to enhance the flavors of their dishes, with coriander, cumin, anise and mint being particularly prevalent. Phoenician cuisine had a profound influence on the culinary traditions of Greece, Rome, and Egypt, and its legacy can still be seen in many Mediterranean dishes today.”
The author continues, “In this Book I am introducing the cooking style of Phoenicians and added many of my own recipes deriving from the Phoenician Culinary practices.
“I have preserved their rich culinary heritage while embracing contemporary influences. I have reflected the diverse flavors of the Mediterranean, with a focus on fresh ingredients, herbs, and spices while preparing these dishes with techniques passed down through generations.
“I kept the essence of the Phoenician culinary traditions, showcasing the vibrant flavors and rich history of this ancient civilization.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Karen Daniel’s enlightening cookbook is partly inspired by the author’s cultural background, being born to a Lebanese Armenian father and Lebanese Greek mother, as well as the countless times she watched her grandmother preparing traditional dishes, which sparked her passion for cooking. Designed for readers of varying culinary experience, each recipe in “Phoenician-Lebanese Cookbook” will leave them eager for more with each bite.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Phoenician-Lebanese Cookbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories