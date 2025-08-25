Author D.T. Pirkle’s New Book, “The Glimmering Rose Part Two: The Lily of the Valley,” Follows a Group of Individuals Who Must Face the Reality of Mankind’s Past
Recent release “The Glimmering Rose Part Two: The Lily of the Valley” from Newman Springs Publishing author D.T. Pirkle is a compelling and stirring novel that centers around a group of individuals who, after their ancestors survive a nuclear fallout that forever changes the landscape of mankind and the Earth, must face the harsh realities of how the world ended in the first place.
Dawsonville, GA, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D.T. Pirkle has completed his new book, “The Glimmering Rose Part Two: The Lily of the Valley”: a gripping tale that explores the emotional turmoil as a community of nuclear fallout survivors must grapple with their new world, the truth about the past, and those who survived on the surface.
“The war between good and evil wages in every human heart and spills out into the world,” writes Pirkle. “Picking up where the first book left off, the characters find themselves caught in the middle of this war in more ways than one.
“Having to leave everything they know and love behind, they’re forced to face the reality of what the world has become and find out they were not the only survivors.
“Persisting through one tragedy after another, the characters discover just how bloody redemption really is as they accidentally stumble right into the very plot that ended the world over a hundred years ago. As the veil is slowly lifted, the truth is revealed, and it was worse than they ever imagined.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D.T. Pirkle’s enthralling tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, keeping them spellbound right up until the very end. Character-driven and full of suspense, “The Glimmering Rose Part Two: The Lily of the Valley” is an emotionally raw and potent tale of just how difficult the road to redemption and facing one’s harrowing past can be.
Contact
