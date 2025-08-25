Author D.T. Pirkle’s New Book, “The Glimmering Rose Part Two: The Lily of the Valley,” Follows a Group of Individuals Who Must Face the Reality of Mankind’s Past

Recent release “The Glimmering Rose Part Two: The Lily of the Valley” from Newman Springs Publishing author D.T. Pirkle is a compelling and stirring novel that centers around a group of individuals who, after their ancestors survive a nuclear fallout that forever changes the landscape of mankind and the Earth, must face the harsh realities of how the world ended in the first place.