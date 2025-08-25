Author Patrick Hughes’s New Book, "The Trees Know," is a Poignant Memoir That Follows the Author as He Compares All He Has Lost and Survived to the Trees of His Homestead
Recent release “The Trees Know” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patrick Hughes is a stirring and heartfelt account that follows the author as he shares the wisdom gleaned from studying the trees on his family property, comparing all that they have endured to the challenges the author faced in losing everything to a flood and later watching his wife suffer from Alzheimer's.
Husser, LA, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Hughes, who currently resides in Husser, Louisiana, on land his family homesteaded, has completed his new book, “The Trees Know”: a powerful and compelling series that invites readers to follow the author’s journey through the trees of his homestead and the words of wisdom they have shared with him about his own struggles in life.
Author Patrick Hughes is a lifetime member of MENSA, a veteran of the Cold War, and a retired U.S. Army officer with twenty-seven years of service. His military career included commanding a nuclear artillery battery in Germany and serving two tours in Vietnam. Following his military service, he worked as a Quality Control Engineer and certified Six Sigma Quality Specialist, auditing hundreds of companies across various industries. With degrees in electrical engineering (BSEE, VMI), military science (MMAS), and logistics, he also spent six years as a professor of statistical analysis at the University of Phoenix. His community service includes eight years as president of five Louisiana SCORE chapters, assisting small businesses through the challenges following Hurricane Katrina.
“This book is an effort to uplift any hopeless despairing humans who are dealing with what seems to be, or may be, the end; and show them that adjusting, enduring, conforming, and conquering their conditions and grief is a VICTORY, of sorts, and nature stands to confirm it,” writes Colonel Hughes.
“This 27 year Army veteran was 79 years old, successful, and secure, and had it all, and lost everything in a flood. All he saw left was to go to his grave in Arlington and join his wife, who was dying of Alzheimer’s, and whom he did not want to live without.
“After moving to the old family farm home, he found that the trees, on the land he owned, had suffered far more that he had / was. Many had died, fighting to the end, with glory, but some had quit and given up and left nothing but a disparaging mess for the universe to see and disdain.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patrick Hughes’s is a deeply personal account that will resonate with anyone who has ever felt that they have lost everything and are left with no path forward, offering hope and resilience in the face of tragedy and life’s hardships.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Trees Know” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
