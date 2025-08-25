Author Patrick Hughes’s New Book, "The Trees Know," is a Poignant Memoir That Follows the Author as He Compares All He Has Lost and Survived to the Trees of His Homestead

Recent release “The Trees Know” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patrick Hughes is a stirring and heartfelt account that follows the author as he shares the wisdom gleaned from studying the trees on his family property, comparing all that they have endured to the challenges the author faced in losing everything to a flood and later watching his wife suffer from Alzheimer's.