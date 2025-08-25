Author Connie Clanton’s New Book, "Magic on Bagel Mountain," is a Charming Story About a Dinosaur and a Unicorn Who Meet and Help Their Two Species Become Friends
Recent release “Magic on Bagel Mountain” from Newman Springs Publishing author Connie Clanton is a captivating tale that follows Harvey, a dinosaur who decides to try and climb Bagel Mountain. When the unicorns discover Harvey has gotten himself stuck on the mountain, one of them bravely confronts him and soon the two become friends as the unicorns help him return home.
Johnson City, TN, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Connie Clanton, a retired elementary school teacher, has completed her new book, “Magic on Bagel Mountain”: a riveting story of a dinosaur and a unicorn who, despite their respective groups fearing each other, manage to find a way to become friends.
“Dinosaurs and unicorns are very different creatures,” writes Clanton. “The dinosaurs at the bottom of Bagel Mountain and the unicorns at the top are afraid of each other, even though they have never met. One day, Harvey the dinosaur and Gwendolyn the unicorn meet by chance. They discover that they have to trust each other, and that’s when the magic happens!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Connie Clanton’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s grandchildren Harvey and Gwendolyn, who are always asking her to tell them stories about dinosaurs and unicorns. With colorful artwork to help bring Clanton’s story to life, “Magic on Bagel Mountain” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this imaginative tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Magic on Bagel Mountain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
