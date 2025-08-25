Author Connie Clanton’s New Book, "Magic on Bagel Mountain," is a Charming Story About a Dinosaur and a Unicorn Who Meet and Help Their Two Species Become Friends

Recent release “Magic on Bagel Mountain” from Newman Springs Publishing author Connie Clanton is a captivating tale that follows Harvey, a dinosaur who decides to try and climb Bagel Mountain. When the unicorns discover Harvey has gotten himself stuck on the mountain, one of them bravely confronts him and soon the two become friends as the unicorns help him return home.