Author Mario Carpanzano’s New Book, "Twin Murders," is a Chilling Tale of Twin Brothers Who, After Being Separated in Childhood, Are Set on Two Vastly Different Paths
Recent release “Twin Murders” from Covenant Books author Mario Carpanzano is a compelling novel that centers around twin brothers Anthony and Roy, who are separated in childhood and raised in extremely different families, only to be reunited years later with horrific consequences.
New Rochelle, NY, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mario Carpanzano, a veteran of the US Army who was born in southern Italy and raised in New York, has completed his new book, “Twin Murders”: a powerful story of twin brothers who are raised by two different families and send down vastly differing paths.
“This story is about twin brothers, Anthony, and Roy Stevens, who were separated at five years old when sent to an orphanage,” writes Carpanzano. “Roy was adopted by a foster family, while their mother reclaimed Anthony. Anthony suffered abuse as a child; he was tortured and beaten. He was forced to watch ‘Bonanza’ with his mother, who whistled the theme song to him. That song remained in Anthony’s head, and whenever he heard it, he flew into a rage, killing and enjoying it. Anthony has a split personality and two separate sets of memories. He is also a telepath. Roy, in contrast, became a judge. Follow the story as the two brothers reconnect later in life, with dire consequences for one of them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mario Carpanzano’s new book will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Anthony and Roy’s tale of heartache, torment, and murder. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Twin Murders” promises to keep the pages turning, keeping readers spellbound right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Twin Murders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
