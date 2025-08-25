Author Rhonda Halron’s New Book, "PRAISE," is a Charming Tale Designed to Introduce Young Readers to the Act of Praising God in Every Aspect of Their Lives
Recent release “PRAISE” from Covenant Books author Rhonda Halron is a powerful and heartfelt story that follows a young boy who is given a very special gift in the form of a turtle. Through their adventures together, the young boy discovers the incredible gifts and light that praising God can provide.
Green Bay, WI, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rhonda Halron, who lives in Green Bay with her family and enjoys serving children, her church, and the community, has completed her new book, “PRAISE”: an adorable tale of a young boy who embarks on a special journey with his new pet turtle to discover the joy of praising God for all that he provides.
“‘Praise’ is a short story designed to introduce children to praising Elohim (God),” writes Halron. “Discover the power and benefits of praising Elohim in you and your families’ life. Praise unlocks the darkness we often unintentionally accept in our lives, offering our souls the light and ultimately the power to live the way Yeshua designed us—Victorious!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rhonda Halron’s new book originated from a journal entry the author made while navigating the tumultuous waters of living a fast-paced American life “of having it all” without God’s daily presence. This true story from the life of her son, Alex, shows the victory God uses to destroy darkness, bringing the light of His truth and peace instead.
Accompanied by vibrant artwork by illustrator Nancy DeMille, who has served the Green Bay community with her gift of watercolor art for several decades, “PRAISE” is sure to resonate with young readers from all walks of life, inviting them to discover what can happen when one centers their lives around the Lord.
Readers can purchase “PRAISE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
