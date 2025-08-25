Author Rhonda Halron’s New Book, "PRAISE," is a Charming Tale Designed to Introduce Young Readers to the Act of Praising God in Every Aspect of Their Lives

Recent release “PRAISE” from Covenant Books author Rhonda Halron is a powerful and heartfelt story that follows a young boy who is given a very special gift in the form of a turtle. Through their adventures together, the young boy discovers the incredible gifts and light that praising God can provide.